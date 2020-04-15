Is it REALLY unsafe to take a jog around the block?
Take a look at your social media feed and the chances are it's filled with videos of people embarking on imaginative, often rather amusing, 'home workouts'.
Government has made it clear that, in its bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19, for the duration of the lockdown exercising outdoors is a no-no (for humans and dogs alike!)
And so whether it's doing squats with a bag of potatoes or running in circles in the back garden, South Africans are finding ways to keep fit while adhering to the order to stay at home.
But just how dangerous would it be to allow to relax this particular restriction and allow those who wanted to take a quick jog around the block?
John Maytham posed the question to Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh.
It's a far lower risk than being next to someone who's coughing or sneezing...so in terms of outdoor transmission, the risks are low.Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
Bauld says different jurisdictions impose different restrictions based on their specific circumstances and adds that while airborne transmission is not a huge risk, some countries have taken the decision to ban outdoor exercise to 'be on the safe side'.
In areas where you have a lot of people who might come into contact with each other if they're allowed to run or walk or even cycle outside.Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
The reason why some jurisdictions, like South Africa, have taken this decision is to absolutely enforce social distancing to the maximum.Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
But Bauld admits that while the end goal may justify a ban on outdoor exercise, in the long term it could prove counter-productive.
From a public health perspective, there are huge benefits to exercise. It actually improves our ability to fight off viruses.Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
Bauld says the lifting of lockdown in South Africa at the end of the month will be much needed in terms of people getting outdoors again.
I think that release, to allow people to get fresh air and to get exercise...will be so important.Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute - University of Edinburgh
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why
As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class.Read More
'Medicine is about hypothesis' - Tim Noakes defends stance on Covid-19 treatment
Professor Tim Noakes has defended his controversial remarks about Covid-19 treatment options made in a recent radio interview.Read More
Nurses scared to go to work because of lack of protective gear says union
Denosa has accused hospitals of negligence for failing to provide its members with personal protective equipment.Read More
Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown
CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home.Read More
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8
The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home.Read More
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook
Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.Read More
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news
W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations.Read More
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'
Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.Read More
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before
It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress.Read More
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)
South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).Read More