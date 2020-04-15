Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

Two million infections, over 125 000 deaths and still climbing; it is fair to say that none of the terrorist threats this century can rival the impact a new virus is having on humanity. So, given the lengths countries were willing to go to counter terrorism, surely nothing should be spared to fight this pandemic?

The lessons from fighting terrorism are that once we give up civil liberty, the chances of getting it back diminish.

But does surveillance and authoritarianism drive this decline or might it be something else - our own desire for publicity?

While technology companies build their platforms to acquire as many users as possible, the tool they relied on to expand their reach was asking users to share their views of the platform or their success of a game with their family, friends and publically, and we did. Many liked it. When social media companies allowed anyone to publish their views about anything we happily did it. If we did not have something to say ourselves (most of us don’t) we shared the thoughts of others we agree with or, even easier, we simply liked it.

Our thoughts and comments that would once have been kept private we now actively shared publically and it was not only things we liked. Calling out those we did not agree with became as popular.

Some chose to use a different name or refused to use a picture of themselves, but the majority shared their views using their names and their images. We may rate privacy as important now, but our actions suggest we crave publicity more.

This piece hopes to look at what and how we can create a balance between what must be protected and what should be transparent.

#BusinessUnusual tonight considers how digital contact tracing during #Covid19SA could work and whether it is an erosion of privacy Join @brucebusiness and @colincullis just after 7pm. And one more thing, which is more important to you - Getting noticed or staying private? — 702 (@Radio702) April 15, 2020

Here are two scenarios

Should we pursue methods that can limit the spread of Covid-19 and allow those not infected to begin moving around again?

Should we pursue methods that can limit the potential for high-speed collisions caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit to reduce the annual road death toll?

Odds are you might agree with the first statement and disagree with the second.

Both are likely to claim a lot of lives. South Africa is likely to see many more deaths than the 27 people who lost their battle to Covid-19. Over 14 000 die on the roads annually. A vaccine in the next two years should see the viral deaths reduce to a fraction in that time, yet the road deaths will most likely continue to climb.

Why do we have this attitude? I am no expert but odds are we give up control of things we believe we can’t control while we are reluctant to so do for things we believe we can control.

It is less a question of technology but rather our own psychology that may see those who wish to erode our privacy get their way because we focused on the wrong part of the problem.

The real issue is what we share, not who gets access to it.

Let’s begin with the various plans for contact tracing. Some are better than others.

There are no perfect solutions because this is a health problem, not a technology or surveillance one.

Ideally, we would want a system that allows people to move about freely and only when you develop symptoms and then get positively tested would it begin to let those who you may have interacted with for sufficient time to get screened, potentially self isolate and, if needed, get tested.

The only time anyone other than yourself would be able to access any information is when you test positive. Once you have your result, the service activated by the medical authority will alert those who were in contact with you. They would not know you tested positive; they would not know where the potential contact occurred.

The closest to this is the system designed in Singapore. The catch is that not everyone is using it. Unless most people do, it is even less effective.

It also uses Bluetooth to connect with phones nearby which is a fair solution, but many devices turn it off to save battery or to fit a profile you select - not being on all the time might give a false sense that you are fine when you may have been exposed but the opposite is also true. Bluetooth has a range of about 10 to 30 metres. You could be quite far from someone while registering as being close. One way to improve on that is to only count contact that lasts for a set period of time. The catch here is that 30 minutes in a restaurant 10 metres apart might seem like a larger infection risk than bumping into someone who just coughed into their hand and touches you to apologise.

The rest have even more issues. The collaboration between Google and Apple would have the ability built into the phones solving the scale issue but will take many months before it is ready. It will also be up to the user to alert those when they are infected to avoid having to create agreements with the many authorities that might want to be the one to activate it. We have enough history with good intentions to know someone will send an alert just to see what happens and for those who really want to cause trouble would get a bunch of phones to travel everywhere in a city and then report themselves infected resulting in a major outbreak in a location that actually does not have one.

Google at the moment posts aggregated data to demonstrate the degree to which people are remaining at home.

China has a version built on the Alibaba platform that restricts the travel of certain users who are not told why they can’t travel. They must either stay home or go into quarantine. It does not require a test. Consider the disruption to your life when for some reason your phone declares you infected and you can’t do anything about it.

Estimote focuses on contact tracing employees in large businesses, a very useful option with many additional uses, most are justified but some could be used to police workers in a way they may negatively affect the relationship between staff and management.

Other options are focussed on those that are already in quarantine or lockdown. Leaving your home when in quarantine could see you fined or jailed depending where it is being used, travelling beyond the locations for shopping or other approved visits could see you fined or arrested.

Dubai is using its speed camera network to spot when non-essential workers are using the roads and even essential workers when they don’t only go to work and back.

Swiss telecoms companies will report phones clustered in groups of more than 20 in a 100 square metre public area. Good for physical distancing, but perfect for preventing citizens from gathering to protest.

This is beginning to sound worse than the virus.

Your face might be the key

The issue is not that an authority can get access to personal data. It is under what circumstances and who decides when it is acceptable.

Convicting criminals these days starts with obtaining the alleged criminals mobile phone records and the results can be sufficient to secure a guilty verdict.

We would support solving actual crimes so the real issue is what crimes should permit authorities to effectively convict yourself.

Consider the speeding option again. Modern cars have digital speed sensors, GPS and internet connections. They know where you are, what speed you are doing and what the speed limit is. It could warn you first that you are speeding and then report you if you don’t slow down. It might result in a traditional fine or it might be a condition of car registration that you supply your bank details with authorisation to deduct speed infringements when they occur. If money is no object the car could be set to not exceed the speed limit after a set number of transgressions.

But there is an even more concerning threat to privacy and once again it is our desire for publicity that drives it. Our faces.

We take a lot of pictures of ourselves. Children grow up in front of cameras and the images live on the internet. Humans are quite good at making accurate assumptions about people from just looking at them. We can determine gender and age pretty well, we can guess things like personality with greater than 50% odds, but for all our skill, computers trained to look for the differences between introverts and extroverts can do an even better job.

Dr Michal Kosinski is an Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at Stanford and has been researching the influence of personality on performance. That seems fine, but his research suggests that we can determine personality from facial features and if personality can predict performance it may lead to a job interview consisting of just your picture.

It may be early days, but typically we wait until too late to try to restore something that is lost. The one asset that perhaps we should try to keep the most private is our face. Once marketers know what we look like, they don’t really need much else to begin making very educated guesses about how to sell us stuff. Politicians could determine how best to influence us and governments might decide to mark us out for surveillance based on how we look.

We might be promised that it could help find serial killers just by looking at them and it may, but it will also be used for lots of other things we are not informed about and so we need two things before it goes too far.

We need transparency whenever it is being used. If you are shown an ad it should say that the ad has been selected based on what is known about you. Facebook knew that it could influence users with what they decided to show in the news feeds. They actively allowed advertisers to target groups based on their likes and personality attributes, but after the Cambridge Analytica scandal they have made all ads public and the ad will reflect what targeting was used to show you the ad.

The second may sound crazy, but we need a non-real face. We have used names other than our own for the longest time, but it will not be our name that gives us away as much as our face.

The website, this person does not exist generates a wide range of realistic-looking faces constructed by the same machine learning computers that can determine who we are. Using a generated image of ourselves will buy us some time, just be careful to not choose a face you like too much, the machines may be able to determine as much about you from the kind of face you choose as from your own.

This article first appeared on 702 : Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!