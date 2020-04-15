Storage sites found for safekeeping of liquor stocks amid looting - City of CT

Several liquor stores across the Western Cape areas have been looted in the last few days of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Small-scale food retailers have also been targeted.

Authorities have arranged for liquor traders to move their booze stocks to safer premised for the duration of the lockdown.

Smith says that relocating the liquor stocks also "removes the temptation" for traders to sell alcohol illegally.

Looting incidents were reported in Manenberg, Sherwood Park, Nyanga Junction and Gatesville, among other areas.

VIDEOS: Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Smith says there appears to be a 'criminal element' in some of these incidents, but he also acknowledges that some looters are motivated by desperate circumstances.

I understand the figure [of looted liquor stores] to be a little over 43 across the province. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

There is certainly a criminal element. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Residents in Manenberg informed me that the attack on Nyanga Junction was led by gang elements. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith says discussions are ongoing between the City, police and SANDF on how to protect and secure community food stores that remain vulnerable.

Looters have targetted these smaller community stores that don't have significant security arrangements. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

