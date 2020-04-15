South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank
The rand remained on the backfoot against the US dollar on Wednesday.
The South African Reserve Bank’s usually uber-conservative Monetary Policy Committee unexpectedly cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday, warning of a deep recession.
It expects Africa’s most developed economy to shrink by 6.1% in 2020.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a contraction of 5.8%.
(Also read: How to end the lockdown and save the economy - while keeping the curve flat)
At 3:45 pm, the rand was trading at R18.73 to the dollar.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Standard Chartered Bank economist Razia Khan and John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.
…dramatic change in the Reserve Bank’s own forecast… The truth is it is incredibly difficult at this time to forecast accurately… Very uncertain times… So much economic activity ground to a halt…Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
How much damage is this downturn going to do?... Do we assume permanent damage?... Or, is it going to be possible to recover quite soon after?...Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank
As the virus swept through Europe and the US, the rand fell… This week it’s been about the Sarb rate cut…John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Our interest rate differential has come down a little bit… it’s still fairly attractive… Bond yields are certainly attractive… This week, there’s a decent amount of foreign cash coming in…John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
The possibility of the mines reopening… then we’re looking at significant trade surpluses…John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
After every blowout, the rand has always recovered… History suggests the rand appreciates significantly after a blowout… [But] every crisis is different… Our year-end forecast is R15.50…John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
For more detail, listen to the interviews in the audio below.
