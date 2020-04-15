Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

15 April 2020 7:12 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Jack Ma
small business
Alibaba
Jack Ma Foundation
Jason Pau
Africa’s Business Heroes
ABH
Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is calling on small business owners in South Africa to enter the second edition of his Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) competition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Chinese internet giant Jack Ma. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

ABH aims to identify and support African entrepreneurs of all ages and industries who are making a difference in their communities and economies.

The Jack Ma Foundation will pick 10 finalists to pitch their business for a share of about R28 million (US$1.5 million).

… we need entrepreneurs with courage, initiative, and vision to do what they do best – solve problems for society…

Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation

Jack Ma is the richest person in China.

Alibaba is the world's largest retailer and e-commerce company.

Ma founded the Jack Ma Foundation in 2018 when he retired from Alibaba to pursue philanthropy.

Who may enter the competition?

Business owners of all ages and industries from all 54 African countries may enter.

  • Applicant must be the founder or co-founder of the company.

  • Must hold African citizenship. Alternatively, must be the child or grandchild an African citizen.

  • The company must be registered and based in an African country. It must operate primarily in Africa.

  • The business must be three years old or more and must have earned some revenue for the last three years.

Click here to enter the competition.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundation.

Jack knows the road entrepreneurs take is not an easy one… That’s why he decided to build this for the Continent… to highlight entrepreneurial heroes…

Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation

We’re doing it in the format of a business show… We want to create a platform where people can watch and be inspired…

Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation

This year we’ll give out $1.5 million in grant money… We’ve opened applications… Get online and apply!

Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation

We will host a finale with the top 10 on stage, pitching to Jack Ma directly…

Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


15 April 2020 7:12 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Jack Ma
small business
Alibaba
Jack Ma Foundation
Jason Pau
Africa’s Business Heroes
ABH

Recommended

More from Business

160330Johann-Rupert.jpg

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

15 April 2020 8:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact tracing crowd people rf123

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

15 April 2020 7:15 PM

The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank

15 April 2020 6:54 PM

We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liberty-holdings-logojpg

Liberty wins first battle in war with Discovery over use of Vitality data

15 April 2020 6:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews David Munro, CEO at Liberty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley happy emoji emoticon

'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

15 April 2020 2:10 PM

Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

471d4ed2-c3bc-402a-9b71-028692f25d0e.jpg

Govt reneges on public service wage agreement

15 April 2020 1:36 PM

Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

14 April 2020 8:46 PM

Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession

14 April 2020 7:12 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before

14 April 2020 6:57 PM

It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

14 April 2020 6:29 PM

South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

160330Johann-Rupert.jpg

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

15 April 2020 8:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 6:26 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

daisy-ridley-reads-bb-8-on-the-runpng

[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8

15 April 2020 11:11 AM

The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Father cooking with children lockdown 123rflifestyle 123rf

Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook

15 April 2020 10:22 AM

Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

14 April 2020 8:46 PM

Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mabel-and-olive-png

[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown

14 April 2020 12:32 PM

UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homework-homeschooling-school-work-learning-boy-child-pupil-maths-stress-123rf

Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert

13 April 2020 12:47 PM

Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking.jpg

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

13 April 2020 10:58 AM

Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrea-bocelli-milan-concertjpg

We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert

12 April 2020 3:50 PM

Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to start a side hustle in South Africa

9 April 2020 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

Business Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

People might lose their jobs - unions at SAA remind govt

15 April 2020 8:49 PM

DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: Malatsi

15 April 2020 8:38 PM

Modise: Parly will hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 8:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA