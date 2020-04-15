Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is calling on small business owners in South Africa to enter the second edition of his Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) competition.
ABH aims to identify and support African entrepreneurs of all ages and industries who are making a difference in their communities and economies.
The Jack Ma Foundation will pick 10 finalists to pitch their business for a share of about R28 million (US$1.5 million).
… we need entrepreneurs with courage, initiative, and vision to do what they do best – solve problems for society…Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation
Jack Ma is the richest person in China.
Alibaba is the world's largest retailer and e-commerce company.
Ma founded the Jack Ma Foundation in 2018 when he retired from Alibaba to pursue philanthropy.
Who may enter the competition?
Business owners of all ages and industries from all 54 African countries may enter.
-
Applicant must be the founder or co-founder of the company.
-
Must hold African citizenship. Alternatively, must be the child or grandchild an African citizen.
-
The company must be registered and based in an African country. It must operate primarily in Africa.
-
The business must be three years old or more and must have earned some revenue for the last three years.
Click here to enter the competition.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs at Jack Ma Foundation.
Jack knows the road entrepreneurs take is not an easy one… That’s why he decided to build this for the Continent… to highlight entrepreneurial heroes…Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation
We’re doing it in the format of a business show… We want to create a platform where people can watch and be inspired…Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation
This year we’ll give out $1.5 million in grant money… We’ve opened applications… Get online and apply!Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation
We will host a finale with the top 10 on stage, pitching to Jack Ma directly…Jason Pau, Senior Advisor for International Programs - Jack Ma Foundation
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
