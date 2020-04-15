Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why

15 April 2020 5:27 PM
by
Tags:
Daily Maverick
Lockdown
#Covid19
flatten the curve
marcus hollington
As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class.

Take a look at this graph showing the trajectory of coronavirus in South Africa as compared to other affected countries.

It illustrates the effect of what some experts say is South Africa's world-class response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his Daily Maverick article 'South Africa’s world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story', Focal Africa research director Marcus Hollington (along with data scientist Monique Bennett) attributes the countries comparatively low numbers to timeous lockdown measures and strict social distancing rules.

Click below to hear the full conversation:

Hollington says South Africa is currently in the top five countries when it comes to 'flattening the curve'.

Algeria is currently leading in flattening the curve or reducing the peak caseload globally, followed by South Africa, Australia, Japan and Russia.

Marcus Hollington, Research director - Focal Africa Research

And he says it's down to two very effective measures.

Prompt lockdown as well as very strict social distancing measures to try and curb the virus.

Marcus Hollington, Research director - Focal Africa Research

And what of the argument that it is too soon to be getting optimistic about the current figures?

Hollington disagrees:

I actually think it's essential that we start analysing the data from the onset just to have a clear picture of the efficiency of lockdown and social distancing...as well as identify[ing] some of the characteristics that the virus presents.

Marcus Hollington, Research director - Focal Africa Research

'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

Listen to the full interview below:


