The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm

15 April 2020 6:22 PM
by
Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored.

Thamm's private letter to Judge Derek Wille is being used on Twitter in an alleged propaganda campaign supporting embattled Judge President John Hlophe, who is being investigated by the Judicial Service Committee (JSC).

Judge Wille is one of 12 judges entangled in the infighting at the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

RELATED: WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen

It's understood that Judge Wille was in possession of an affidavit describing how Hlophe had allegedly assaulted a fellow judge, Musktak Parker, in chambers last year.

Thamm wrote to Judge Wille privately on 12 February 2020, urging him to speak out if he had any information.

"I wrote to him because I really wanted to get to the bottom of what was going on," she says.

The judge never replied.

But two months later, on 12 April 2020, writer and controversial Twitter user Modibe Modiba posted the private email on a Twitter thread aimed at discrediting Daily Maverick.

Thamm believes that Modiba is part of a propaganda campaign.

More worryingly, she says the emails and private correspondence of judges might be the subject of illegal hacking and surveillance.

RELATED: Deputy accuses Cape Judge President of gross misconduct in formal complaint

Wille, his support staff or his lawyer did not leak the private email to Modiba, she confirms.

Thamm says the privacy breach raises questions about how safely Western Cape judges can communicate with their clients and fellow judges.

The letter is being used as a weapon to say the Daily Maverick has this campaign against Judge President John Hlophe, against his lawyer Barnabas Xulu and against black journalists and black lawyers. It's absolute nonsense.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

There's no witchhunt on the DM's part this a situation of the Western Cape Division's own making.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

It was a private email [sent] to his private email address. Judge Wille didn't respond. I thought it would be worth a try.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

How did a private email to a judge, seen by only three people, find its way to Mr Modiba. That's a question he needs to answer.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

What is happening at the Western Cape Division is extremely concerning in many ways.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

I try not to get involved unless documents are filed and made public or complaints are lodged. But this one has been a different story.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick has reliably learned that the illegal possession and publication of judges’ private correspondence will be taken up with the Office of the Chief Justice. Read the full report here.

Listen to the in-depth coverage on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


