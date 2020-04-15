Arabile Gumede interviews Discovery Life chief executive officer Hylton Kallner on The Money Show.
Liberty wins first battle in war with Discovery over use of Vitality data
In August last year, Discovery accused Liberty of using its Vitality incentive programme without permission.
Liberty, however, claimed it doesn’t need Discovery’s consent.
Liberty maintained that it used Vitality and other similar incentive schemes for reference purposes only when offering premium discounts in terms of its “Wellness Bonus”.
Now, it seems, Liberty has won the first round in the battle over the use of Vitality members’ data.
(Also, read: Liberty is using Vitality without permission to sell their product! – Discovery)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed David Munro, CEO at Liberty.
He also spoke to Discovery Life CEO Hylton Kallner.
The judge found there was no unlawful activity. We haven’t infringed on Discovery’s trademark… If you’re a member of a wellness programme… Share your status with us and we’ll give you a cashback…David Munro, CEO - Liberty
The value created in one ecosystem can be used in another ecosystem… An incredibly important precedent around the ownership of data… corporates don’t own the customer’s data…David Munro, CEO - Liberty
Our issue was one of principle… We respect the court’s decision, obviously...Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Life
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
