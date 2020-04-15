Liberty wins first battle in war with Discovery over use of Vitality data

In August last year, Discovery accused Liberty of using its Vitality incentive programme without permission.

FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Liberty, however, claimed it doesn’t need Discovery’s consent.

Liberty maintained that it used Vitality and other similar incentive schemes for reference purposes only when offering premium discounts in terms of its “Wellness Bonus”.

Now, it seems, Liberty has won the first round in the battle over the use of Vitality members’ data.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed David Munro, CEO at Liberty.

He also spoke to Discovery Life CEO Hylton Kallner.

The judge found there was no unlawful activity. We haven’t infringed on Discovery’s trademark… If you’re a member of a wellness programme… Share your status with us and we’ll give you a cashback… David Munro, CEO - Liberty

The value created in one ecosystem can be used in another ecosystem… An incredibly important precedent around the ownership of data… corporates don’t own the customer’s data… David Munro, CEO - Liberty

Our issue was one of principle… We respect the court’s decision, obviously... Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Life

