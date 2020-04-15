Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown
WANT TO HELP KEEP HUNGER AT BAY?
While the lockdown period brings multiple anxieties for those who are not earning an income, probably the most pressing issue is how to keep the threat of hunger at bay.
Remember that at least seven million South Africans face hunger in normal times (according to Statistics South Africa) while many more are categorised as food insecure, meaning that they do not have a regular supply of sufficient quantity or quality of nutritious food.
Those figures will surely increase dramatically due to the impact of the lockdown on many people’s earning potential.
A number of NGO’s and other organisations are working to help families who are vulnerable to hunger at this time. If you are in the privileged position of still having an income at this time, and would like to help those who are less fortunate, here are some suggestions:
1. Don’t forget to look after the people who rely on YOU
If you have the luxury of still earning an income at this time, please make sure you share that good fortune with the people who depend on you for an income. That means paying your housekeeper or gardener their full salary, even though they cannot come to work.
If you’re able to, you can also assist them with grocery donations – two easy options are to place an online shopping order for delivery to their home (try www.yebofresh.co.za which delivers to many townships areas) or by sending them a voucher to spend at any Shoprite/Checkers/USave store which is convenient for them – these can be purchased via Computicket and sent directly to their cellphone.
2. Support needy families all over the country
Food Forward South Africa is the country’s largest hunger-relief NGO,
In normal times they collect surplus food from farmers, manufacturers and retailers, and redistribute it to more than 670 NGO’s who use it to feed the hungry. They typically reach more than 250 000 per day in some of our most vulnerable communities.
In the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation has launched a public appeal to help upscale its operations to reach more families and expand its reach to every province.
- You can make a financial donation here: https://foodforwardsa.org/donate-2/
A donation of only R50 will give one person two meals per day for a month, and all deductions are tax deductible.
- Or donate non-perishable food items and toiletries - please see the list of preferred items here: https://foodforwardsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/FoodForward-SA-COVID-19-Grocery-Needs-List.pdf
3. Support schoolchildren
The Peninsula School Feeding Association would normally provide nutritious meals to school children during the course of their school day. But with schools closed due to Covid-19, they’ve had to re-think their distribution plan.
They are now distributing food parcels to thousands of needy households – you can sponsor one at a cost of R150. Secure online donations can be made via their website www.psfa.org.za
Or you can make an EFT payment into this account: Account Holder: Peninsula School Feeding Association (current account) Name of Bank: Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Acc. No.: 070894159 Branch Code: 020909 Reference: APPEAL
RELATED: School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations
4. Support the elderly and ECD level children
Ikamva Labantu Charitable Trust is distributing food parcels to senior citizens and preschool-aged children in township areas of Cape Town. Food is being procured in collaboration with local business and IL’s existing distribution network is being used to reach those in need, with the help of local taxi drivers who have been employed for deliveries.
You can make a donation here: https://ikamva.org.za/donate-now/za/
5. Support farmworkers
The Philippi Horticultural Association has a campaign going called the Family Food basket Drive. It is intended to support the farmland community – some 1500+ vulnerable families who are labour tenants or live in one of the 10 informal settlements within the PHA. These are people whose labour contributes directly to our food production system – some 30% of Cape Town’s fresh vegetable produce comes from this area.
You are asked to contribute R500 towards a food basket which will feed a family of 4 for one week, or to pledge R250 towards half a basket.
Donations can be made to this account:
PHA Food & Farming Campaign
FNB Cheque Account 62605690199
Branch 250655
Swift code: FIRNZAJJ
For more info visit https://www.vegkopfarm.com/foodsecurity
6. Support the homeless
The volunteer-run soup kitchen Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry during lockdown – they’re feeding an estimated 1 thousand people, twice per day in the various lockdown shelters. It only costs R10 to provide a healthy meal to someone in real need - so even a small donation will make a big difference.
You can either make monetary donations or pledge non-perishable food items, fresh vegetables and bottled water. You can also volunteer to assist with making soup and sandwiches at home, which will be collected by the Ladles of Love team.
Make your donations now via @PayFast https://www.payfast.co.za/donate/go/ladlesoflove Or Via EFT Name: Ladles of Love Foundation Bank: FNB Account number: 627 226 24013 Branch code: 201511 Ref: your name/COVID
For more info visit https://www.ladlesoflove.org.za
7. Support hungry families
Souper Troopers is working with 18 different NPO’s and community leaders to identify needy families who are at risk of hunger – these include backyard dwellers, the homeless, and those living in informal settlements, children’s homes and old age homes, as well as low-cost housing.
The reach extends from Beacon Valley to Strandfrontien, Vrygron, Delft, Hangberg, Lavender Hill, Masiphumelele, Blikkiesdorp, Tafelsig and more.
Donation can be made by Snapscan, Zapper, Backabuddy, Payfast and Paypal here: https://www.soupertroopers.org/donate-now/ Or you can EFT into this account: Account Name: Souper Troopers Account Number: 4092622072 (cheque account) ABSA Bank - Branch Code: 632005
8. Support hungry families in your own neighbourhood and beyond
The Facebook platform Cape Town Together has launched a campaign to establish Community Action Networks in every neighbourhood – there are already more than 80 CAN’s established, and many of them are pairing up so that more affluent neighbourhoods can support those who are in more desperate need.
Families who are struggling can reach out for help on these platforms, and those who are still earning can offer to help with grocery purchases, electricity, airtime or whatever else is needed.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CapeTownTogether/ or http://cptcan.co.za/join to find out whether a CAN has been established for your neighbourhood.
RELATED: Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19
Other options:
- Donate to the Red Cross, Community Chest, Gift of the Givers and many other well-established networks who are helping at this time
- Reach out to help NGO’s via the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre – call 021 597 6004 or email disaster.donations@capetown.gov.za
- Buy a few extra non-perishable items when you shop, and pop them into the trolleys which have been made available in Shoprite, Checkers and Pick Pay stores
A note on hygiene and sanitation if you’re donating in kind:
Please remember to:
- sanitise your hands before handling any food parcels or other items for donation
- wear a mask while preparing the food parcel
- consider double-bagging your donations in two layers of shopping bags, both sanitised. (you handle the outer bag, the recipient can handle the inner bag)
- observe social distancing in the handover of donations
