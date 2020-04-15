Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
View all Africa
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
Charity
Pippa Hudson
charities
Lockdown
lockdown donations
charitable causes
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lockdown.

WANT TO HELP KEEP HUNGER AT BAY?

While the lockdown period brings multiple anxieties for those who are not earning an income, probably the most pressing issue is how to keep the threat of hunger at bay.

Remember that at least seven million South Africans face hunger in normal times (according to Statistics South Africa) while many more are categorised as food insecure, meaning that they do not have a regular supply of sufficient quantity or quality of nutritious food.

Those figures will surely increase dramatically due to the impact of the lockdown on many people’s earning potential.

A number of NGO’s and other organisations are working to help families who are vulnerable to hunger at this time. If you are in the privileged position of still having an income at this time, and would like to help those who are less fortunate, here are some suggestions:

1. Don’t forget to look after the people who rely on YOU

If you have the luxury of still earning an income at this time, please make sure you share that good fortune with the people who depend on you for an income. That means paying your housekeeper or gardener their full salary, even though they cannot come to work.

If you’re able to, you can also assist them with grocery donations – two easy options are to place an online shopping order for delivery to their home (try www.yebofresh.co.za which delivers to many townships areas) or by sending them a voucher to spend at any Shoprite/Checkers/USave store which is convenient for them – these can be purchased via Computicket and sent directly to their cellphone.

2. Support needy families all over the country

Food Forward South Africa is the country’s largest hunger-relief NGO,

In normal times they collect surplus food from farmers, manufacturers and retailers, and redistribute it to more than 670 NGO’s who use it to feed the hungry. They typically reach more than 250 000 per day in some of our most vulnerable communities.

In the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation has launched a public appeal to help upscale its operations to reach more families and expand its reach to every province.

A donation of only R50 will give one person two meals per day for a month, and all deductions are tax deductible.

3. Support schoolchildren

The Peninsula School Feeding Association would normally provide nutritious meals to school children during the course of their school day. But with schools closed due to Covid-19, they’ve had to re-think their distribution plan.

They are now distributing food parcels to thousands of needy households – you can sponsor one at a cost of R150. Secure online donations can be made via their website www.psfa.org.za

Or you can make an EFT payment into this account: Account Holder: Peninsula School Feeding Association (current account) Name of Bank: Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Acc. No.: 070894159 Branch Code: 020909 Reference: APPEAL

RELATED: School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations

4. Support the elderly and ECD level children

Ikamva Labantu Charitable Trust is distributing food parcels to senior citizens and preschool-aged children in township areas of Cape Town. Food is being procured in collaboration with local business and IL’s existing distribution network is being used to reach those in need, with the help of local taxi drivers who have been employed for deliveries.

You can make a donation here: https://ikamva.org.za/donate-now/za/

5. Support farmworkers

The Philippi Horticultural Association has a campaign going called the Family Food basket Drive. It is intended to support the farmland community – some 1500+ vulnerable families who are labour tenants or live in one of the 10 informal settlements within the PHA. These are people whose labour contributes directly to our food production system – some 30% of Cape Town’s fresh vegetable produce comes from this area.

You are asked to contribute R500 towards a food basket which will feed a family of 4 for one week, or to pledge R250 towards half a basket.

Donations can be made to this account:

PHA Food & Farming Campaign
FNB Cheque Account 62605690199
Branch 250655
Swift code: FIRNZAJJ

For more info visit https://www.vegkopfarm.com/foodsecurity

6. Support the homeless

The volunteer-run soup kitchen Ladles of Love continues to feed the hungry during lockdown – they’re feeding an estimated 1 thousand people, twice per day in the various lockdown shelters. It only costs R10 to provide a healthy meal to someone in real need - so even a small donation will make a big difference.

You can either make monetary donations or pledge non-perishable food items, fresh vegetables and bottled water. You can also volunteer to assist with making soup and sandwiches at home, which will be collected by the Ladles of Love team.

Make your donations now via @PayFast https://www.payfast.co.za/donate/go/ladlesoflove Or Via EFT Name: Ladles of Love Foundation Bank: FNB Account number: 627 226 24013 Branch code: 201511 Ref: your name/COVID

For more info visit https://www.ladlesoflove.org.za

7. Support hungry families

Souper Troopers is working with 18 different NPO’s and community leaders to identify needy families who are at risk of hunger – these include backyard dwellers, the homeless, and those living in informal settlements, children’s homes and old age homes, as well as low-cost housing.

The reach extends from Beacon Valley to Strandfrontien, Vrygron, Delft, Hangberg, Lavender Hill, Masiphumelele, Blikkiesdorp, Tafelsig and more.

Donation can be made by Snapscan, Zapper, Backabuddy, Payfast and Paypal here: https://www.soupertroopers.org/donate-now/ Or you can EFT into this account: Account Name: Souper Troopers Account Number: 4092622072 (cheque account) ABSA Bank - Branch Code: 632005

8. Support hungry families in your own neighbourhood and beyond

The Facebook platform Cape Town Together has launched a campaign to establish Community Action Networks in every neighbourhood – there are already more than 80 CAN’s established, and many of them are pairing up so that more affluent neighbourhoods can support those who are in more desperate need.

Families who are struggling can reach out for help on these platforms, and those who are still earning can offer to help with grocery purchases, electricity, airtime or whatever else is needed.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CapeTownTogether/ or http://cptcan.co.za/join to find out whether a CAN has been established for your neighbourhood.

RELATED: Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19

Other options:

  • Donate to the Red Cross, Community Chest, Gift of the Givers and many other well-established networks who are helping at this time
  • Reach out to help NGO’s via the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre – call 021 597 6004 or email disaster.donations@capetown.gov.za
  • Buy a few extra non-perishable items when you shop, and pop them into the trolleys which have been made available in Shoprite, Checkers and Pick Pay stores

A note on hygiene and sanitation if you’re donating in kind:

Please remember to:

  • sanitise your hands before handling any food parcels or other items for donation
  • wear a mask while preparing the food parcel
  • consider double-bagging your donations in two layers of shopping bags, both sanitised. (you handle the outer bag, the recipient can handle the inner bag)
  • observe social distancing in the handover of donations

15 April 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
Charity
Pippa Hudson
charities
Lockdown
lockdown donations
charitable causes

Recommended

More from Local

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

15 April 2020 6:30 PM

South Africa recorded seven new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171027high-courtjpg

Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm

15 April 2020 6:22 PM

Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why

15 April 2020 5:27 PM

As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171101illegal-alcoholjpg

Storage sites found for safekeeping of liquor stocks amid looting - City of CT

15 April 2020 4:08 PM

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says several storage facilities have been identified to help liquor traders keep their supplies safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Steenberg Spring Trail Run (2) LR.jpg

Is it REALLY unsafe to take a jog around the block?

15 April 2020 3:59 PM

Under current government lockdown restrictions, South Africans are prohibited from taking exercise outside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151124TimNoakes02.jpg

'Medicine is about hypothesis' - Tim Noakes defends stance on Covid-19 treatment

15 April 2020 2:21 PM

Professor Tim Noakes has defended his controversial remarks about Covid-19 treatment options made in a recent radio interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

Nurses scared to go to work because of lack of protective gear says union

15 April 2020 1:57 PM

Denosa has accused hospitals of negligence for failing to provide its members with personal protective equipment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adult-business-computer-technology

Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown

15 April 2020 12:12 PM

CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

End of the runway for SAA as government says no to further bailout

15 April 2020 11:29 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the SAA business rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Father cooking with children lockdown 123rflifestyle 123rf

Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook

15 April 2020 10:22 AM

Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

160330Johann-Rupert.jpg

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

15 April 2020 8:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa-jack-ma-alibabapng

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

15 April 2020 7:12 PM

Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

daisy-ridley-reads-bb-8-on-the-runpng

[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8

15 April 2020 11:11 AM

The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Father cooking with children lockdown 123rflifestyle 123rf

Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook

15 April 2020 10:22 AM

Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

14 April 2020 8:46 PM

Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mabel-and-olive-png

[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown

14 April 2020 12:32 PM

UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homework-homeschooling-school-work-learning-boy-child-pupil-maths-stress-123rf

Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert

13 April 2020 12:47 PM

Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking.jpg

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

13 April 2020 10:58 AM

Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrea-bocelli-milan-concertjpg

We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert

12 April 2020 3:50 PM

Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle small business

How to start a side hustle in South Africa

9 April 2020 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

Business Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

People might lose their jobs - unions at SAA remind govt

15 April 2020 8:49 PM

DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: Malatsi

15 April 2020 8:38 PM

Modise: Parly will hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 8:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA