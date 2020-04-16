How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
CapeTalk has been getting a number of complaints from listeners that instead of enforcing the lockdown, some traffic officers are still manning speed trap cameras despite there being hardly any traffic on the roads.
And while traffic laws should still be enforced, there are also those who believe that with postal deliveries not taking place as a result of lockdown, that if they don't receive their fines within 30 days, those fines won't be valid and therefore won't need to be paid.
The issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera have to be done within a certain timeframe. Could be impacted on by South Africa's extended lockdown?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Dembovsky about the possible consequences.
Dembosky says nothing really changes regarding traffic fines.
Any infringement notice or notification that is issued in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act which is applicable in Cape Town, need only be generated within 30 days of the alleged offence.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
He says there is no specific timeline regarding when the notice should be delivered to the traffic offender, in terms if the TCSP guidelines not in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act.
In Cape Town, the infringement notification needs to be drawn up within 30 days and there is an 18-month window thereafter.
But most people don't understand the intricacies of law itself and especially criminal procedure. And it appears to me that neither do the traffic authorities themselvesHoward Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
We have to have directives issued by the National Prosecuting Authority stating that if a Section 341 notification is not progressed to a summons in terms of Section 54 of the Criminal Procedures Act within 18 months, then that traffic authority must withdraw the charges.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
In Johannesburg and Tshwane however, in terms of the Aarto Act, he says the infringement notice needs to be issued and served within 40 days.
Listen to the interview below:
