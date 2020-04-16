Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th

That last Sassa payout date was marred by very long queues and older persons being intimidated.

SASSA says it has learned lessons learned from the last payment cycle during the National Lockdown which has compelled it to review the payment dates going forward.

As of the month of May 2020, grant payments will be staggered.

Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at Sassa talks to Refilwe Moloto and explains how it will work.

We have taken the decision now - and this is the main point I want to put across - that we will stagger the grants in the future. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

From now on, the grants will be paid on the 3rd day of the month for the persons in receipt of the older person's grant and those grants for the disabled, he explains.

But because of the fact that the 3rd of May falls on a Sunday, we will commence with payments on Monday the 4th and that is where the confusion might have come in. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

The Children's grants will commence on the 6th of May...but in future, it will be paid on the 5th day of the month, but for May it will be paid on the 6th. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

The earlier grant payment made for April on 30 March 2020 has made this a very long month for some beneficiaries and questions have been asked about the possibility of moving the date earlier.

He says this was considered but the inability for cash-in-transit companies to deliver sufficient cash to the pay points by the 30th.

That also resulted in long queues at the ATMs, merchants and Sapo branches - and commencing on the 3rd day of a month will hopefully solve this problem. We tried paying early in December and had the same result. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

Where beneficiaries do not need to collect cash at counters, note that once the money has been deposited into a beneficiaries account the Sassa card can be used as a debit card.

We have arranged with banks that those with debit orders will be paid on the third of the month. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

Listen to the interview below: