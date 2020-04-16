Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th
That last Sassa payout date was marred by very long queues and older persons being intimidated.
SASSA says it has learned lessons learned from the last payment cycle during the National Lockdown which has compelled it to review the payment dates going forward.
As of the month of May 2020, grant payments will be staggered.
Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at Sassa talks to Refilwe Moloto and explains how it will work.
We have taken the decision now - and this is the main point I want to put across - that we will stagger the grants in the future.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
From now on, the grants will be paid on the 3rd day of the month for the persons in receipt of the older person's grant and those grants for the disabled, he explains.
But because of the fact that the 3rd of May falls on a Sunday, we will commence with payments on Monday the 4th and that is where the confusion might have come in.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
The Children's grants will commence on the 6th of May...but in future, it will be paid on the 5th day of the month, but for May it will be paid on the 6th.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
The earlier grant payment made for April on 30 March 2020 has made this a very long month for some beneficiaries and questions have been asked about the possibility of moving the date earlier.
He says this was considered but the inability for cash-in-transit companies to deliver sufficient cash to the pay points by the 30th.
That also resulted in long queues at the ATMs, merchants and Sapo branches - and commencing on the 3rd day of a month will hopefully solve this problem. We tried paying early in December and had the same result.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
Where beneficiaries do not need to collect cash at counters, note that once the money has been deposited into a beneficiaries account the Sassa card can be used as a debit card.
We have arranged with banks that those with debit orders will be paid on the third of the month.Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown
The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma.Read More
Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde
In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.Read More
Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert
Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO
In three weeks, the Solidarity Fund has received more than R2.2bn in donations. The fund's CEO explains where the money will be spent.Read More
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden
Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'
Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission.Read More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.Read More