SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'

The SANDF is on the frontlines of the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the forces he called on them to be a partner to the citizens of South Africa. But allegations of abuse and the use of excessive force in enforcing lockdown regulations have emerged in recent days.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division communications officer of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) about allegations of abuse by soldiers enforcing lockdown regulations.

We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the acts of a few soldiers. One act of brutality and abuse of human rights against any person is one too many. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

The military is the last line of defence for any country, he says.

The military should not be used inside a country. We are there to protect the sovereignty of the State and its people. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

There is something I want to get across to listeners, the whole psyche of a soldier is to fight. That's how you train a soldier if you want to neutralise the enemy as quickly and as soon as possible. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

Now, all of a sudden, you get pulled into a scenario that is completely different. Now how do you train a soldier for that? Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

He says combat readiness training is carried out annually ranging from full-scale war to high-intensity conflict.

We have also done some humanitarian exercises for example, if a nuclear station will meltdown, but nobody expected this type of scenario, and I am talking worldwide. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

So what mission readiness graining was done for the Covid-19 lockdown?

We told our soldiers what they are allowed to and what they are not allowed to do - rules of engagement. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

He says there is a broader code of conduct within the SANDF.

It is a small laminated card that soldiers are supposed to wear in their pockets. On the one side is the code of conduct and the other is the rules of war. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

One of the lines reads, 'I will treat people fairly and respect their rights and dignity at all times regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, culture, language, or sexual orientation. So a soldier knows. He must behave. And unfortunately, these incidents have happened and we ask the public they must report it to the police and the military ombud. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

He acknowledges there are four cases of abuse currently that have been registered with the military ombud but serious crimes such as rape, murder or assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, become a police matter as well.

With smaller cases of abuse of rights of individuals, that will be heard in a military court where people get charges according to the military disciplinary code. The military courts have exactly the same rights as the civilian courts. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

He says a military court can decide if a case must be moved to a civilian court.

They will not get away with this. No soldier will get away with bad behaviour. It might take a bit longer because we are in a different situation now. It is an individual, not the defence force. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

He says they play a support role to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

He says with regard to the videos showing citizens being degraded by soldiers, this is not something taught in the SAND. Even in war, prisoners of war must be treated with respect, he says.

Soldiers probably get frustrated when people do not listen and don't go inside. Captain Jaco Theunissen, Joint Operations Division Communications Officer - SANDF

He insists those soldiers have been removed from the patrols and will be disciplined.

