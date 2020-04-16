Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO

Interim CEO Nomkhita Nqweni has reiterated that the fund's mandate does not include providing relief to small businesses.

It's not the mandate of the Solidarity Fund to provide support and funding to small businesses. Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund

Instead, the fund's main priorities include supporting the healthcare system, providing food relief and bolstering measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Nqweni says the fund has helped fast-track the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

The health response is an area where we have focused a lot of our efforts... our first line of defence, which is our health workers. Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund

It has also begun feeding families in vulnerable communities, with the aim of reaching 250,000 people across South Africa.

The fund will also be using its resources to drive public awareness and promoting behavioral change and social distancing.

Nqweni explains that the Solidarity Fund has partnered with NGOs and community-based organisatios to ensure a rapid response and impactful interventions.

The fund will soon be looking into how to support local organisations that fight against gender-based violence, she adds.

Nqweni says the fund is dynamic and will respond to the changing needs as South Africa fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are there as a catalytic response... It is an intervention. Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund

Government officials, business leaders, political parties, individuals and private companies have all pledge towards the independent fund.

Many have pledged a third of their salaries for the next three months.

This is about unity in action. Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund

The Solidarity Fund's website is being redesigned so that all donations and payments from the fund are published in support of transparency and accountability, Nqweni advises.

Visit the Solidarity Fund's website to make a donation or learn more about its initiatives.

Listen to the CEO on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: