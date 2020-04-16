Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO
Interim CEO Nomkhita Nqweni has reiterated that the fund's mandate does not include providing relief to small businesses.
It's not the mandate of the Solidarity Fund to provide support and funding to small businesses.Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund
Instead, the fund's main priorities include supporting the healthcare system, providing food relief and bolstering measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Nqweni says the fund has helped fast-track the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
The health response is an area where we have focused a lot of our efforts... our first line of defence, which is our health workers.Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund
It has also begun feeding families in vulnerable communities, with the aim of reaching 250,000 people across South Africa.
The fund will also be using its resources to drive public awareness and promoting behavioral change and social distancing.
Nqweni explains that the Solidarity Fund has partnered with NGOs and community-based organisatios to ensure a rapid response and impactful interventions.
The fund will soon be looking into how to support local organisations that fight against gender-based violence, she adds.
Nqweni says the fund is dynamic and will respond to the changing needs as South Africa fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
We are there as a catalytic response... It is an intervention.Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund
Government officials, business leaders, political parties, individuals and private companies have all pledge towards the independent fund.
Many have pledged a third of their salaries for the next three months.
This is about unity in action.Nomkhita Nqweni, Acting CEO - Solidarity Fund
The Solidarity Fund's website is being redesigned so that all donations and payments from the fund are published in support of transparency and accountability, Nqweni advises.
Visit the Solidarity Fund's website to make a donation or learn more about its initiatives.
Listen to the CEO on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown
The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma.Read More
Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde
In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.Read More
Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert
Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden
Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'
Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission.Read More
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th
Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday.Read More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.Read More