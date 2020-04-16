[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden

A delightful and inspirational story from the United Kingdom has had the internet smiling as this war veteran manages to achieve far more than his original goal before his 100th birthday.

Undeterred by his walker, Captain Moore has been doing 100 laps a day around his garden to raise money for Britains's National Health Service (NHS).

Watch the endearing video below as a British army guard of honour sees him through to his final victory lap:

He's done it!



Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS, has completed his challenge!



His target was £1,000.



But 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore has now raised more than £12m for the NHS 👏



