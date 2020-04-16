[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden
A delightful and inspirational story from the United Kingdom has had the internet smiling as this war veteran manages to achieve far more than his original goal before his 100th birthday.
Undeterred by his walker, Captain Moore has been doing 100 laps a day around his garden to raise money for Britains's National Health Service (NHS).
Watch the endearing video below as a British army guard of honour sees him through to his final victory lap:
He's done it!— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 16, 2020
Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS, has completed his challenge!
He has raised more than £12m for the health servicehttps://t.co/eUiQiX5AAP pic.twitter.com/T4WOWCAqOk
His target was £1,000.— SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 16, 2020
But 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore has now raised more than £12m for the NHS 👏
Read more on his story here 👉 https://t.co/tUOpE1SDVd pic.twitter.com/ZY9cTaswVI
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown
The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma.Read More
Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde
In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.Read More
Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert
Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO
In three weeks, the Solidarity Fund has received more than R2.2bn in donations. The fund's CEO explains where the money will be spent.Read More
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'
Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission.Read More
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th
Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday.Read More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.Read More