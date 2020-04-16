Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde

Winde says food security in the Western Cape is a major concern with many vulnerable families needing support amid the nationwide lockdown.

He says 8,000 NGOs have been mandated to distribute food to communities across the province.

The hunger relief efforts will include food parcels, the reopening of school feeding programmes and other Social Development interventions for the elderly.

The premier explains that securing funding for food relief and measuring the impact of the interventions is a key priority.

He says interventions need to reach the "absolutely desperate" but also the "missing middle" that is often overlooked by the system in order to avoid 'food wars' or potential riots.

Several food stores and liquor outlets across the Western Cape have been looted in the last few days of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The humanitarian response is the next big frontier. Food security is a big issue, and we will map everything that is happening. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are tracking and mapping 8,000 NGOs in the province all busy providing food in various forms. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Food security; who pays and where does that money come from? These are the difficult questions that we are asking ourselves now. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

As 15 April, the Western Cape has recorded 676 confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 192 total recoveries 192 and seven deaths.

Winde says community screening and testing is reaching thousands of residents a day, but more still needs to be done.

The province is building 17 testing and triage centre near hospital facilities. Three have been built so far, in Paarl, Tygerberg and Mitchell's Plain.

Winde says the experts are currently modelling projections for when the Western Cape will reach its peak infections.

Listen to the update from Premier Alan Winde on Today with Kieno Kammies: