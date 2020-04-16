Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown
Ahead of the commencement of the current lockdown last month, the Justice Department issued a statement in which it confirmed that 'Our courts are open and the administration of justice will not be compromised.'
However, it added that it would also be necessary to 'curtail the number of persons in our courtroom, court precincts and justice service points.'
So what has this meant in practice? A number of listeners contacted The Today Show with Kieno Kammies to ask for clarification, particularly around matters relating to child maintenance and domestic violence.
Advocate Hishaam Mohammed, former provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and now MP for Grassy Park was on hand to help answer your questions.
Click the link at the bottom of the page for the full interview:
All first-time applications for maintenance, as well as enforcement of orders for maintenance, are still business as usual at the court.Advocate Hishaam Mohammed, MP for Grassy Park
We heard that in Goodwood Court the maintenance section was closed, but that has since been opened after intervention by civil society.Advocate Hishaam Mohammed, MP for Grassy Park
Yesterday afternoon, my constituency office in Grassy Park dealt with a matter on a protection order. Within an hour and twenty minutes, the order was granted at Wynberg Magistrates Court and executed by Grassy Park police.Advocate Hishaam Mohammed, MP for Grassy Park
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma.Read More
Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde
In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.Read More
Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert
Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO
In three weeks, the Solidarity Fund has received more than R2.2bn in donations. The fund's CEO explains where the money will be spent.Read More
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden
Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'
Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission.Read More
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th
Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday.Read More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.Read More