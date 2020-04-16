Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on all sectors of the economy with an extended national lockdown in place.
The construction has been particularly hard hit as a result of construction sites having to close and projects put on hold, and before the pandemic, the industry was facing enormous challenges in a difficult economic climate already.
To get the latest from the industry, Kieno Kammies chats to the president of the Master Builders Association, John Matthews.
He agrees the industry has already almost been decimated by the tough economic environment but says South Africa is a resilient country.
So we can't sit still. Right now we are all at home, but we have to do something. The initiative we have started is called the Construction Covid-19 Rapid Response Team, a task team that has been a brainchild of some of our national bodies.John Matthews, President - Master Builders Association
The initial parties to that team were six members he says.
We started off with six national bodies to try and formulate a voluntary task team to try an unlock the construction industry post-Covid. We all support the president's lockdown but what happens afterward? We know have 13 organisations joining the task team.John Matthews, President - Master Builders Association
We need to have a plan in place.John Matthews, President - Master Builders Association
Listen to the interview with John Matthews below:
