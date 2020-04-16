Fedusa slams government for 'underhanded' move over public sector pay hike
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it is determined to hold government accountable for its apparent reneging on a 2018 deal to increase the wages of public-sector workers.
We believe that this latest move by government is completely underhanded.Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa
On Wednesday it started to become clear that public sector workers had seen no adjustment to their salaries, leading Fedusa to announce it is turning to the courts to hold government accountable.
It is a legally binding agreement.Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa
In his February budget, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed plans to drastically cut the public sector wage bill, but earlier this month the government said it remained committed to the wage agreement.
We have approached the labour court to ensure government can uphold the agreement.Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa
If we take into account the context of Covid-19 right now, it only just displays the mass importance and the vitalness of our public servants.Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa
RELATED: Govt reneges on public service wage agreement
Listen to the full interview below:
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown
The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept.Read More
Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde
In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.Read More
Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert
Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.Read More
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'
Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission.Read More
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th
Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday.Read More
How do traffic fines work during lockdown?
Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections
South Africa recorded seven new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.Read More
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lockdown.Read More
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm
Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored.Read More