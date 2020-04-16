Fedusa slams government for 'underhanded' move over public sector pay hike

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it is determined to hold government accountable for its apparent reneging on a 2018 deal to increase the wages of public-sector workers.

We believe that this latest move by government is completely underhanded. Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

On Wednesday it started to become clear that public sector workers had seen no adjustment to their salaries, leading Fedusa to announce it is turning to the courts to hold government accountable.

It is a legally binding agreement. Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

In his February budget, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed plans to drastically cut the public sector wage bill, but earlier this month the government said it remained committed to the wage agreement.

We have approached the labour court to ensure government can uphold the agreement. Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

If we take into account the context of Covid-19 right now, it only just displays the mass importance and the vitalness of our public servants. Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

