Fedusa slams government for 'underhanded' move over public sector pay hike

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:09
Alison Deary - looking for the mom who comforted her 17 years ago
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alison Deary
Today at 14:20
Monitoring and managing online activity in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder at MySocialLife
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes - Nathan Maingard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Maingard
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Trump freezes WHO funding over ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adèle Sulcas - Editor of Global Fund Observer.
Today at 16:20
Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:55
Service providers: should they consider cutting plans?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
What is our current energy supply like at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde briefs media on Western Capes response to Coronavirus COVID-19, 16 Apr
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
How Mandela stayed fit: from his ‘matchbox’ Soweto home to a prison cell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Evans - Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place. 16 April 2020 1:07 PM
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept. 16 April 2020 12:48 PM
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept. 16 April 2020 12:48 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
View all Politics
How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert's fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society's problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Fedusa slams government for 'underhanded' move over public sector pay hike

FEDUSA
wage hikes
public sector workers
Wage hikes for public-sector workers had been expected to come into play on Wednesday as per the 2018 wage agreement.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it is determined to hold government accountable for its apparent reneging on a 2018 deal to increase the wages of public-sector workers.

We believe that this latest move by government is completely underhanded.

Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

On Wednesday it started to become clear that public sector workers had seen no adjustment to their salaries, leading Fedusa to announce it is turning to the courts to hold government accountable.

It is a legally binding agreement.

Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

In his February budget, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed plans to drastically cut the public sector wage bill, but earlier this month the government said it remained committed to the wage agreement.

We have approached the labour court to ensure government can uphold the agreement.

Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

If we take into account the context of Covid-19 right now, it only just displays the mass importance and the vitalness of our public servants.

Riefdah Ajam, Secretary general - Fedusa

RELATED: [Govt reneges on public service wage agreement](http://PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants)

Listen to the full interview below:


More from Local

Construction building site 123rfbusiness 123rf

Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown

16 April 2020 1:07 PM

President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.

Read More arrow_forward

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown

16 April 2020 12:48 PM

The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept.

Read More arrow_forward

200324-winde-edjpg

Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde

16 April 2020 11:53 AM

In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.

Read More arrow_forward

Facemask face mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert

16 April 2020 11:20 AM

Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers'

16 April 2020 10:21 AM

Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission.

Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus4

Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th

16 April 2020 9:12 AM

Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Traffic-Cop.jpg

How do traffic fines work during lockdown?

16 April 2020 8:15 AM

Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky.

Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

15 April 2020 6:30 PM

South Africa recorded seven new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown

15 April 2020 6:26 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

171027high-courtjpg

Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm

15 April 2020 6:22 PM

Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

CT officials scramble to head off hunger crisis after violence over food parcels

16 April 2020 12:38 PM

16 April 2020 12:52 PM

CT officials scramble to head off hunger crisis after violence over food parcels

16 April 2020 12:38 PM

WATCH LIVE: Alcohol taps to remain dry for S.Africans – Dlamini-Zuma

16 April 2020 12:35 PM

