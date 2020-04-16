'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer has been clear of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation following a series of allegations against him.
Oberholzer was accused of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest and abuse of power in relation to his alleged links to construction company Stefanutti Stocks.
Eskom says an internal probe found no basis to the allegations.
Oberholzer previously owned shares in JSE-listed engineering and construction firm Stefanutti Stocks, but he has since sold them.
The firm has been contracted by Eskom in the past. Oberholzer was accused of meeting with the leadership of Stefanutti Stocks "behind closed doors" for his own benefit.
The Eskom probe has proven this information to be untrue.
Oberholzer says he declared his shares in Stefanutti Stocks and has always acted ethically.
He says a disgruntled employee at the power utility is behind the false allegations which were first reported by The Sunday Independent.
I haven't done anything wrong. My behaviour since I joined Eskom has been extremely ethical.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
I speak up. It's my job. I have to deal with corruption, mismanagement, poor performance and incompetence. And that unfortunately is not always accepted by all concerned.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
When I rejoined Eskom in July 2018, I declared the shares I had in Stefanutti Stocks. Last year, I declared again the shares I had.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
At the time I had shares in Stefanutti Stocks. I don't have them anymore.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
It's a stressful time, especially for my family. A lot of abuse was going around. It was unpleasant, but at least it's behind us now.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Listen to the COO on Today with Kieno Kammies:
