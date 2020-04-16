[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly. Reopening the economy will have to be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma.
Dlamini-Zuma saying alcohol used for things like sanitisers can be transported, but liquor for consumption is still prohibited.
All imported goods coming from high-risk areas must be sanitised. But goods at sea will not need to be sanitised as the time spent at sea the virus will have died.Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
She says funeral regulations will remain the same.
Regarding the moving of children, she says a court order or family advocate papers or birth certificate is required to show the connection between the parent and child being moved.
It will be announced weekly which areas of the economy will be opened incrementally.
Industries will slowly have to come on stream...you cannot just open the floodgates in one day. Every week new areas will be coming on stream.Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
