SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply
There are a number of amendments to the lockdown regulations, relating to the transportation of liquor, the movement of children, and more.
On Thursday, the government's Covid-19 national command council updated South Africans on the country's lockdown extension.
WATCH: National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who led the briefing, announced that the lockdown would be phased out gradually over time.
We don't know if the lockdown will end on 30 April... but even if it does, the flood gates cannot just be opened.Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Government officials have made it clear that the ban on alcohol and cigarettes remains in place.
Here are some of the updated lockdown rules outlined in the government's amendments:
- Alcohol can only be transported for industrial use - to produce hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and soaps
- Co-parents must have a court order, a parenting plan approved by a family advocate or birth certificate to be able to move kids
- No evictions allowed during the lockdown
- Coal companies that service Eskom must be opened to ensure continuous energy supply
- Refineries instructed to operate at full capacity to avoid fuel shortage
- The transportation of essential goods now includes cargo moving to and from ports of entry
- Mining operations must continue at a maximum capacity of 50% and gradually increase after lockdown
- Mining industry must conduct rigorous testing and provide quarantine facilities for Covid-19 positive workers
- Vehicles used for essential services can be repaired
- Hardware supplies can be purchased if they are used in the supply of an essential service or for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes
- Informal food traders selling uncooked foods can operate with permits
Read the full list of amended regulations here.
Here is another link to see the regulations:
SA lockdown updated regulat... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
