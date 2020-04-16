Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Trump freezes WHO funding over ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adèle Sulcas - Editor of Global Fund Observer.
Today at 16:20
Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:55
Service providers: should they consider cutting plans?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
What is our current energy supply like at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde briefs media on Western Capes response to Coronavirus COVID-19, 16 Apr
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
How Mandela stayed fit: from his ‘matchbox’ Soweto home to a prison cell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Evans - Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London
Today at 20:25
Lockdown Heroes Caroline Peters https://www.facebook.com/caroline.davidspeters/videos/10159564719034908/ Mark Nicholson - Lavender Hill Football club Feeds hungry kids confirmed CPUT Students feed fellow students during lockdown https://twitter.co
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Arts & culture: A musician on life in the lock down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply

16 April 2020 3:19 PM
by
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
rules
SA lockdown
lockdown regulations
Covid-19 lockdown
amendment
As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions.

There are a number of amendments to the lockdown regulations, relating to the transportation of liquor, the movement of children, and more.

On Thursday, the government's Covid-19 national command council updated South Africans on the country's lockdown extension.

WATCH: National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who led the briefing, announced that the lockdown would be phased out gradually over time.

We don't know if the lockdown will end on 30 April... but even if it does, the flood gates cannot just be opened.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Government officials have made it clear that the ban on alcohol and cigarettes remains in place.

Here are some of the updated lockdown rules outlined in the government's amendments:

  • Alcohol can only be transported for industrial use - to produce hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and soaps
  • Co-parents must have a court order, a parenting plan approved by a family advocate or birth certificate to be able to move kids
  • No evictions allowed during the lockdown
  • Coal companies that service Eskom must be opened to ensure continuous energy supply
  • Refineries instructed to operate at full capacity to avoid fuel shortage
  • The transportation of essential goods now includes cargo moving to and from ports of entry
  • Mining operations must continue at a maximum capacity of 50% and gradually increase after lockdown
  • Mining industry must conduct rigorous testing and provide quarantine facilities for Covid-19 positive workers
  • Vehicles used for essential services can be repaired
  • Hardware supplies can be purchased if they are used in the supply of an essential service or for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes
  • Informal food traders selling uncooked foods can operate with permits

Read the full list of amended regulations here.

Here is another link to see the regulations:

SA lockdown updated regulat... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd


