Can you help this listener find the woman who comforted her nearly 20 years ago?
Can you help this Cape Talk listener find the woman who offered her comfort and support when her little boy was sick in hospital nearly 20 years ago?
Alison Deary is trying to reconnect with another mother who once offered her comfort in a time of great anxiety.
In 2003 when her son Dylan was two he became very ill and needed treatment at Constantiaberg hospital.
While Dylan was being looked after, another mom whose child was also in the hospital provided a shoulder for Alison to lean on.
When Dylan was discharged the woman paid a visit to Alison at home and bought her a gift - an African Violet.
I've taken many, many leaves off this plant and given it to people and they've started their own African Violet from that, we call them 'Little Dylans'.Alison Deary
I was thinking the other day how nice it would be to connect with this lady again.Alison Deary
I never saw her again after she visited me that once...it was a really trying time...I don't remember her name, but I'd like to give her one of the Baby Dylans back.Alison Deary
Alison says at the time she met the woman the Sars outbreak was claiming lives across the globe.
She says she was particularly affected by that and is able to draw parallels to the current coronavirus outbreak.
I definitely think what we're going through at the moment has sparked that feeling again.Alison Deary
While Alison cannot remember the woman's name, she says she thinks she may have been a teacher.
If you think you know the woman who helped Alison all those years ago, please email Pippa Hudson at PippaH@capetalk.co.za
Listen to Alison share her story below:
