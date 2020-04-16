Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown

Cape Town-based post-doctoral researcher Dr. Jess Auerbach is archiving acts of compassion and generosity from around the country.

Auerbach was inspired to create the Archive of Kindness after she was recently on the receiving end of a stranger's kindness.

In an article published on Daily Maverick, Auerbach writes that it's important to capture the best of what South Africans can offer each other.

"Archive of Kindness is, story by story, recording the emerging blueprint of a connected, compassionate country", she says.

I have heard many stories. There's so much going on right now that it's difficult to keep track. Dr Jess Auerbach, Post-doctoral researcher - Stellenbosch University

It seems that there are some beautiful things emerging that are capturing the best of who and what South Africa is. Dr Jess Auerbach, Post-doctoral researcher - Stellenbosch University

Across South Africa, people are offering up whatever they can. Archive of Kindness would like to share those stories.

If you would like to have a story or picture featured on the blog, please send a message or voice note to 062 328 1184, or email archiveofkindness@gmail.com.

Submissions may be in any of the official South African languages, or in French or Portuguese.

Click here to read the stories collected so far on the blog.

Listen to the inspiring discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: