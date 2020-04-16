On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry

South Africa’s lockdown – one of the strictest ones in the world – will be phased out gradually, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

“We don't know if the lockdown will end on 30 April,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

“But, even if it does, the flood gates cannot just be opened.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa also warned against ending the lockdown to soon as it risked “reversing the gains and rendering meaningless the sacrifices made by all South Africans”.

Despite the warnings, the economy must be allowed to start up again.

What happens after 30 April?

(Also, read: How to end the lockdown and save the economy - while keeping the curve flat)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Wendy Alberts (CEO, Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association South Africa).

He asked them how they're doing and what their plans are for reopening.

The banking industry continues to work… By now, the system is quite able… and stable. Bongiwe Kunene, MD - Banking Association of South Africa

It’s a very sad situation… I don’t know if we’re going to return to that kind of life after Covid… Leases are massive. Rentals are massive… We can’t open and take the risk of closing again… Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We need grants! Further loans aren’t going to bring restaurants back to life… Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.