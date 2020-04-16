9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown
There is to be no relaxing of the lockdown rules which prevent the sale and purchase of alcohol, the government said on Thursday.
The government's Covid-19 national command council, led by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updated South Africans on the country's lockdown extension.
But since it was announced last month there have been continued calls for a rethink of the booze ban.
The arguments have centred on the loss of excise duty as a result of the lack of sales, and fears of further rioting and looting as has been seen across the country in the past three weeks.
Prof Charles Parry, director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council addressed these issues on Afternoon Drive With John Maytham on Thursday afternoon.
Parry says a significant drop in trauma unit admissions can be put down to the alcohol ban.
We estimate about 35, 000 trauma unit visits a week normally, that's dropped to around 12-13,000.Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Basically we see a drop of about 9, 000 cases of persons who are in trauma units for alcohol-related reasons.Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
And he says studies indicate some sobering results if it should be that government was to lift the ban.
What we've found it about five thousand of the nine thousand will come back.Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Parry adds that there are undeniable health benefits to limiting alcohol consumption.
We know that drinking does weaken the immune system and it does have an effect on lung function.Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council
Listen to the full interview below:
