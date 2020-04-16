Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Markets are toast and interest rates are plummeting.
Retirees and others who live off their investments are seeing their income dwindle fast.
The only way to keep income from their investments stable is to draw down a larger percentage, thereby eroding the capital.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) what to do.
Ingram’s advice:
There are no easy solutions, warned Ingram.
You must try to balance the need to sustain your lifestyle with the need to preserve your money for as long as possible.
If you draw 10% or more from your investments you must reduce – not increase - the riskiness thereof, warned Ingram.
You can get more certainty regarding income/growth through bonds, fixed deposits and money markets while reducing your exposure to property and shares.
One good solution, reckons Ingram, is RSA Retail Savings Bonds.
Current interest rates:
-
11.5% per year for a five-year fixed deposit
-
9% per year for a three-year fixed deposit
-
7.75% for a two-year fixed deposit
(Also, read: The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation)
If you are over 60 years old, you can opt for a pensioner’s bond where they will pay out the interest monthly.
If you are under 60, your interest will be paid out twice a year or capitalised.
You may access your funds before the end of the fixed term, but you will pay a penalty.
It is “very, very difficult” to beat an interest rate of 11.75% per year, said Ingram.
Older people get income tax exemptions on the interest they earn, making RSA Retail Saving Bonds very compelling.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights
Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates.Read More
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula
Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement.Read More
How to pay less income tax – a beginner’s guide
Monica Moodley (Old Mutual Personal Finance) discusses what’s probably, for most people, the single best way to pay less tax.Read More
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626
There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.Read More
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation
This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.Read More
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times.Read More
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'
Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?Read More
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?
The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.Read More
This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year
We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row.Read More
This is how you should invest your money for the next decade
Personal Finance - Tips on how to invest your money.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year
How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?Read More