[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde joined John Maytham for a sobering update on the Covid-19 crisis in the province.
We are being bombarded from all sides and this is still only the beginning.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
He says despite rules about physical distancing, there are still worrying examples of 'massive congregation' in parts of the province.
Yesterday I was in Mitchell's Plain and you see lots of kids in the street still playing soccer.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
The number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape currently stands at 702.
Winde says the biggest pressure on the province is around food pressures.
Click below to find out how the Western Cape government is responding to those demands:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).Read More
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA).Read More
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear
The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks.Read More
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo
The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 million globally.Read More
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown
Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol.Read More
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
Courts WILL enforce child maintenance orders under lockdown
The courts are open during lockdown for those who need our courts to enforce their rights or to protect them says Justice dept.Read More
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension
The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma.Read More
Hunger relief efforts big priority for Western Cape to avoid 'food wars' - Winde
In addition to coordinating the provincial health response, Premier Alan Winde says officials are now focusing their attention on food relief.Read More
Masks only offer about 15% protection says public health expert
Last week the Health Department recommended that South Africans wear cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19.Read More