[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde joined John Maytham for a sobering update on the Covid-19 crisis in the province.

We are being bombarded from all sides and this is still only the beginning. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

He says despite rules about physical distancing, there are still worrying examples of 'massive congregation' in parts of the province.

Yesterday I was in Mitchell's Plain and you see lots of kids in the street still playing soccer. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

The number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape currently stands at 702.

Winde says the biggest pressure on the province is around food pressures.

