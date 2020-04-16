Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed at least 137,000 worldwide, according to the latest global figures.

The WHO's director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says its response to the coronavirus outbreak will be reviewed amid global criticism.

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: @WHO/Twitter

Adèle Sulcas, editor of the Global Fund Observer, says the WHO is being unfairly criticised.

Sulcas, who is an expert on global health, says it's important to examine both the WHO and the Chinese government's early response to the outbreak.

She says that Chinese authorities have been accused of censorship and suppressing information when the virus first emerged in December 2019.

At the time, the WHO only relied on "what came out of China", she argues.

Sulcas believes that the WHO was cautious when communicating to the world about the coronavirus during the early days.

However, the organisation still relied on information from Chinese health authorities who have been accused of obscuring facts and statistics.

It was preliminary information from Chinese authorities that falsely claimed there was no human-to-human Covid-19 transmission.

The WHO's mistake was posting a tweet citing Chinese health officials at the time, she says.

Despite this misstep in January, the WHO was still conducting its own research and issuing cautionary advice to countries across the globe, Sulcas adds.

This is not the first time critisism has been leveled at the WHO.

The organisation has been slammed for its response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2015 as well as the SARS outbreak in 2002.

Sulcas says the WHO's response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been far swifter in comparison.

I think one must not make the mistake of accepting wholesale what Donald Trump said about [WHO] being misleading in what they said in January. They weren't. Adèle Sulcas, Editor - Global Fund Observer

The WHO, in its responses to previous pandemics, has been criticised in the same way - for being too slow to respond. Adèle Sulcas, Editor - Global Fund Observer

Personally, I think they've responded much more quickly with this epidemic ouutbreak than they have foro some others. Adèle Sulcas, Editor - Global Fund Observer

It took them about six months in the case of the 2014/5 Ebola outbreak in West Africa to really start moving. Adèle Sulcas, Editor - Global Fund Observer

