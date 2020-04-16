Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Will camera fines delayed by lockdown be valid?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Arts & culture: A musician on life in the lock down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Anything to get by - How businesses & creatives are trying everything to get through lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephen Horn
Shaun Warner - Poet at Agter Die Gordyn
Mia Yenprakhon - owner at Khao Hom Thai Cuisine
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear

16 April 2020 6:10 PM
by
The world's superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks.

The United States government has committed to funding South Africa's Covid-19 response to the tune of $2.77 million (R51.5 million), up from a previous commitment of $970 000.

In addition, the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide technical assistance to South Africa's National Department of Health (NDoH) and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump declared his intention to cut funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also read, "Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

China has given South Africa – and every other African country - 100 000 masks, 1000 protective suits, 1000 protective face shields and 20 000 testing kits.


