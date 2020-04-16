US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear

The United States government has committed to funding South Africa’s Covid-19 response to the tune of $2.77 million (R51.5 million), up from a previous commitment of $970 000.

In addition, the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide technical assistance to South Africa’s National Department of Health (NDoH) and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump declared his intention to cut funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

China has given South Africa – and every other African country - 100 000 masks, 1000 protective suits, 1000 protective face shields and 20 000 testing kits.