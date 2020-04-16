'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Out of all types of riots, a food riot is the worst you can have because it is not easy to negotiate with or try to appease a hungry person.Dr John Purchase, CEO – Agbiz (from a Farmer’s Weekly interview)
A hungry man is an angry man.Bob Marley
Fears of crime related to food scarcity and civil unrest amid the lockdown may soon turn into reality.
Food distribution has been disrupted while the income of many a breadwinner has vanished.
We don’t need new initiatives to address food security, according to the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA).
Instead, an organisation called “FoodForward SA” must get support, says the IRMSA.
FoodForward SA redistributes edible surplus food groceries to more than 1000 charities.
It serves more than 400 000 people daily at only 85 cents per meal.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gillian Le Cordeur (CEO at the Institute of Risk Management South Africa) and Andy Du Plessis (Managing Director at Food Forward SA).
We’ve seen stone-throwing… shops are being stormed… it’s only the beginning. The scarcity of food is here! The concern about the virus in these areas is minimal. They’re more worried about starving… If we don’t take control of this issue the problem will be far larger than Covid-19…Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO - Institute of Risk Management South Africa
Our supply chain is hard at work… supplying us with surplus food… They understand there’s a food security crisis looming… We’ve seen 300 tons of food donated by Massmart…Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director - Food Forward SA
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
