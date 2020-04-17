Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay
Friday would have been our first-day post-lockdown, but the extended lockdown in South Africa sees two more weeks ahead with most people still being asked to stay at home.
Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director General at the Department of Health explains why all South Africans need to adhere to lockdown regulations as we enter the extended period to April 30.
I think it's important to recognise that South Africa currently still has latent infection of coronavirus - what I mean is that there are people who are positive in terms of the coronavirus who may not be identified by the health system, in other words, they don't have symptoms, they have not come through and we don't know who they are.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
And they actually don't know they are coronavirus-positive. They are the so-called asymptomatic people. And these people in post-coronavirus lockdown, will then freely mingle with the rest of the population and then spread the infection to many other people.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
He says infectivity is around two to three. This means one person can infect at least three other people, and so very rapidly there would be an exponential effect of the infection.
He stresses that while the number of cases has come down as seen in the graphs released, it would be only a matter of a week or so and that curve would take off again of citizens did not remain vigilant.
So, in other words, while And so it is very critical that we continue to maintain all of the lockdown measures - the social distancing, the hand hygiene, etc, because those will continue to be critical to the spread of the virus.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
South Africa's infection case curve relative to developed countries' curves shows South Africa is doing well and he believes this is because of the early implementation of the lockdown.
Obviously their health systems have greater resources than we do, and so they will be at an advantage in certain circumstances.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
But he believes South Africa has been effective in reducing the burden of disease.
What we don't want to do now is lose all the gains we have made by people going out and believing that coronavirus no longer exists in South Africa and you can simply do as you wish. That would be the most unwise thing to do because we will just have an exponential increase very quickly.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health
He emphasises that the regulations are for citizens' own health and the health of their families. Because the moment you become infected you are not the only one infected.
Once you are infected you also infect all the people around you. And particularly if you have elderly people in your household or those with comorbidities. So people need to understand the consequences of your actions.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting Director General - Department of Health
