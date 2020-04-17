Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect
With the lockdown in full swing, many of you have probably been watching crime thrillers to stave off the boredom.
This week's trailblazer is the real deal when it comes to crime detectives. In fact, her actual career as a law enforcement officer saw the character of DCI Jane Tennison of the Prime Suspect series based on her exploits.
Former Scotland Yard detective Jackie Malton now advises movies and series makers on how to get their characters to reflect an authenticity she has seen first hand in the field.
She chats to Refilwe Moloto about her life as a dedicated police officer, and how she has since become the inspiration for the popular television series character.
When I was about 10 or 11 I was always interested in criminology and I don't really know where that came from.Jackie Malton, Former Scotland Yard detective
She talks about being lesbian in the 1970s and despite the challenges of society at that time and homophobia being rife, she says she was finding her authentic self.
The police was an option for me that was very attractive.Jackie Malton, Former Scotland Yard detective
She talks about her work consulting on the Prime Suspect TV series and how being a former detective really added value to working on the stories told.
When I joined the job nobody spoke about feelings...I don't think the police acknowledged the impact of cases we saw on our souls...When I interview current detectives it is cathartic for them.Jackie Malton, Former Scotland Yard detective
Listen to the interview below:
