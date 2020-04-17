Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicole Economou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Mental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect

17 April 2020 9:44 AM
Tags:
Police crime tv series
Detective TV series
Prime Suspect
Jackie Malton
Trailblazer
Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren.
Image: police interrogation room 123rf

With the lockdown in full swing, many of you have probably been watching crime thrillers to stave off the boredom.

This week's trailblazer is the real deal when it comes to crime detectives. In fact, her actual career as a law enforcement officer saw the character of DCI Jane Tennison of the Prime Suspect series based on her exploits.

Former Scotland Yard detective Jackie Malton now advises movies and series makers on how to get their characters to reflect an authenticity she has seen first hand in the field.

She chats to Refilwe Moloto about her life as a dedicated police officer, and how she has since become the inspiration for the popular television series character.

When I was about 10 or 11 I was always interested in criminology and I don't really know where that came from.

Jackie Malton, Former Scotland Yard detective

She talks about being lesbian in the 1970s and despite the challenges of society at that time and homophobia being rife, she says she was finding her authentic self.

The police was an option for me that was very attractive.

Jackie Malton, Former Scotland Yard detective

She talks about her work consulting on the Prime Suspect TV series and how being a former detective really added value to working on the stories told.

When I joined the job nobody spoke about feelings...I don't think the police acknowledged the impact of cases we saw on our souls...When I interview current detectives it is cathartic for them.

Jackie Malton, Former Scotland Yard detective

Listen to the interview below:


Tags:
Police crime tv series
Detective TV series
Prime Suspect
Jackie Malton
Trailblazer

