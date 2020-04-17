How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell
Evans was fortunate enough to interview Mandela a few days after his release on February 15, 1990.
They spoke about politics, Mandela's love for boxing and his hour-long exercise routine while behind bars.
Before he was jailed, Mandela trained at least three times a week at the Soweto boxing gym and he also ran in the mornings.
In an article published in The Conversation, Gavin writes that the former boxer had to adapt his workout routine when he was sent to Robben Island in 1964.
Aside from the gruelling manual labour at Robben Island, which involved digging out limestone in a quarry, Mandela still exercised.
The anti-apartheid hero believed that routine was an important part of surviving prison life.
He also believed that exercise was the key to both physical health and peace of mind, Gavin shares.
Mandela woke up at 5am and ran on the spot for 45 minutes. He also did a set of exercises in his 2.1m squared cell to keep himself fit and sane in the confined space.
He did about 50 squats, 100 push-ups and 200 sit-ups, Evans says. He added calisthenic exercises, including star jumps and ‘burpees’.
Mandela would do this Mondays to Thursdays, and then rest for the remainder of the week - even when he was in solitary confinement.
In 1988, aged 70, he contracted tuberculosis (TB). After some time in hospital, he was moved to Pollsmoor where he continued to exercise. After his release, he still kept exercising.
He would get up at 5am, every day in his cell. He would do 45 minutes of running on the spot.Gavin Evans, Lecturer - Culture and Media Department at Birkbeck, University of London
He always said that not only did it keep him physically fit, but that it kept him mentally fit and [helped him] get away the feeling of [time] 'never going to end'.Gavin Evans, Lecturer - Culture and Media Department at Birkbeck, University of London
It was a routine that he always felt was helpful to him.Gavin Evans, Lecturer - Culture and Media Department at Birkbeck, University of London
They had to work in the quarry. They were breaking rocks in the hot sun... He decided that he would carry on with his exercise regime.Gavin Evans, Lecturer - Culture and Media Department at Birkbeck, University of London
Listen to Gavin Evans share his reflections on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
