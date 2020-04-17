'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

On Thursday, experts advised the President that South Africa can – and must – marshal massive economic stimulus, using the country’s entire balance sheet.

Most of our economic peers have announced stimulus packages totalling 2% to 5% of GDP, according to Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Rich countries are providing fiscal stimulation to the tune of 12% to 15% of GDP.

South Africa – bled dry by years of low growth, a ballooning wage bill and money-pit state-owned companies - has, so far, announced measures worth only about 0.7% of GDP.

We need a stimulus package of no less than 2% of GDP – equaling R100 billion, according to Moola who suggests a special tax-free Covid-19 bond.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.

She asked him if it’s smart to blow the budget to stimulate the economy which has come to a stop due to society’s drastic attempts to slow the spread of Covid-19.

There’s no doubt that South Africa needs to do something drastically to help the plight of small businesses, the workers who work for them and, in some cases, big businesses as well… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

The rescue packages have been very limited in comparison to many of the world’s leading countries… The United States… 10% of GDP… In the UK, it’s even bigger… In Japan, it’s more like 20% of GDP – enormous stuff! In South Africa… it’s minute. Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

Part of the problem is an inability to execute the programmes we have in place. For example, there is over a R100 billion theoretically available in the Unemployment Insurance Fund… the scheme whereby businesses can apply… it’s not being disbursed!... The only one that works properly is the social grants system… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

The most pragmatic answer is to speed up the rollout of social grants… to give R500 per month to every recipient… It would cost R30 billion to R40 billion over three or four months… very small and worth the effort… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

We’re bogged down by an ideological obsession that we can’t accept money from the International Monetary Fund… But the fact is that the IMF could supply funds at a very cheap rate… We’re only talking about a Covid relief… easily available… [But] Mboweni is facing an uphill, internally… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

I don’t think austerity would achieve anything… this is not a normal economic situation… [however] the longer-term implications… we’re just adding more and more debt… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.