'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
On Thursday, experts advised the President that South Africa can – and must – marshal massive economic stimulus, using the country’s entire balance sheet.
Most of our economic peers have announced stimulus packages totalling 2% to 5% of GDP, according to Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.
Rich countries are providing fiscal stimulation to the tune of 12% to 15% of GDP.
South Africa – bled dry by years of low growth, a ballooning wage bill and money-pit state-owned companies - has, so far, announced measures worth only about 0.7% of GDP.
We need a stimulus package of no less than 2% of GDP – equaling R100 billion, according to Moola who suggests a special tax-free Covid-19 bond.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.
She asked him if it’s smart to blow the budget to stimulate the economy which has come to a stop due to society’s drastic attempts to slow the spread of Covid-19.
There’s no doubt that South Africa needs to do something drastically to help the plight of small businesses, the workers who work for them and, in some cases, big businesses as well…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The rescue packages have been very limited in comparison to many of the world’s leading countries… The United States… 10% of GDP… In the UK, it’s even bigger… In Japan, it’s more like 20% of GDP – enormous stuff! In South Africa… it’s minute.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Part of the problem is an inability to execute the programmes we have in place. For example, there is over a R100 billion theoretically available in the Unemployment Insurance Fund… the scheme whereby businesses can apply… it’s not being disbursed!... The only one that works properly is the social grants system…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The most pragmatic answer is to speed up the rollout of social grants… to give R500 per month to every recipient… It would cost R30 billion to R40 billion over three or four months… very small and worth the effort…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
We’re bogged down by an ideological obsession that we can’t accept money from the International Monetary Fund… But the fact is that the IMF could supply funds at a very cheap rate… We’re only talking about a Covid relief… easily available… [But] Mboweni is facing an uphill, internally…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
I don’t think austerity would achieve anything… this is not a normal economic situation… [however] the longer-term implications… we’re just adding more and more debt…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance
Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19.Read More
[READ] Extended Lockdown Rules at a glance
Government has released easy to read cards summarising all the new information on the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.Read More
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers
Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active.Read More
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong
Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together.Read More
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay
He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant.Read More
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).Read More
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA).Read More
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear
The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks.Read More
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo
The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 million globally.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update
The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702.Read More