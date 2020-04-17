[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong
Disney's executive chair noticed the trend and decided to get celebrities involved to sing from home under lockdown and it was put together into a TV special in record time.
Thursday nights special hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured 16 performances and helped raise awareness for Feeding America.
It featured the likes of Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé and others.
But a stand-out performance was from none other than Beyonce herself.
Watch her rendition of When you Wish Upon A Star below:
LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020
Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU
