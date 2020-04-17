Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers
It’s not only humans who are cooped up inside – their pets are too!
Abongile Nzelenzele asked KFM fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping your dog active during the lockdown, especially relevant to those who live in a flat or small house.
I don’t think cats even notice there’s a lockdown!Liezel van der Westhuizen, presenter - KFM
Hide treats… it keeps them mentally and physically stimulated… Don’t give them human treats!Liezel van der Westhuizen, presenter - KFM
Nzelenzele also played several WhatsApp voice notes from listeners with advice.
I put my dog on a leash and walk her around the garden… throw a ball… if you don’t have a garden, set up an obstacle course around your house…Cathy, listener - CapeTalk
I take my dog on a simulated dog walk in my house… You can play hide and seek. You can do an Easter hunt… Check me out on Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/poochy_coo/] where I share daily videos on how I’m keeping busy with my dogs…Craig, listener - CapeTalk
… Make sure your floor has a non-slip surface [e.g. a yoga mat] … Encourage your dog to walk over different surfaces… Praise them and reward them… For more hints and tips, contact me on Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/karenanimalbehaviourist/].Karen, listener - CapeTalk
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
