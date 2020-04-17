[READ] Extended Lockdown Rules at a glance

Today at 13:32 Minute of Mindfulness - Nicole Economou Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 14:10 Health and Wellness - Mental Health Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting

Chanel September

Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:40 Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Winkler - Author

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Government not paying public sector wage increases Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

Today at 17:20 Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa

