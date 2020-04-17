Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicole Economou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Mental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks. 16 April 2020 6:10 PM
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
View all Local
SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions. 16 April 2020 3:19 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
View all Politics
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power... 16 April 2020 1:22 PM
View all Business
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown

17 April 2020 11:56 AM
by
Tags:
Impala Platinum
Mark Munroe
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in south afrca
covid-19 in south africa
Bafokeng magistrates court
Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work.

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Friday confirmed that it has arrested Impala Platinum CEO (Rustenburg Operations) Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown rules.

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

Munroe reportedly ordered workers – including non-essential ones – to return to work.

Miners may only carry out essential maintenance during the lockdown.

Munroe will appear in the Bafokeng magistrates court on Friday.

Impala Platinum has 40 000 employees.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


17 April 2020 11:56 AM
by
Tags:
Impala Platinum
Mark Munroe
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in south afrca
covid-19 in south africa
Bafokeng magistrates court

Recommended

More from Business

pick-n-pay-promenade-mitchells-plainjpg

Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down over Covid-19 compliance

17 April 2020 12:21 PM

The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, has been closed for failing to meet Covid-19 safety regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'

17 April 2020 9:37 AM

Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'

16 April 2020 7:17 PM

Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry

16 April 2020 6:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jan Oberholzer

'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer

16 April 2020 1:22 PM

Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Construction building site 123rfbusiness 123rf

Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown

16 April 2020 1:07 PM

President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO

16 April 2020 10:42 AM

In three weeks, the Solidarity Fund has received more than R2.2bn in donations. The fund's CEO explains where the money will be spent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160330Johann-Rupert.jpg

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

15 April 2020 8:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact tracing crowd people rf123

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

15 April 2020 7:15 PM

The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

pick-n-pay-promenade-mitchells-plainjpg

Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down over Covid-19 compliance

17 April 2020 12:21 PM

The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, has been closed for failing to meet Covid-19 safety regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150324-World-TB-Day-04.jpg

[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance

17 April 2020 11:47 AM

Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay

17 April 2020 8:54 AM

He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'

16 April 2020 7:17 PM

Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear

16 April 2020 6:10 PM

The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-winde-edjpg

[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update

16 April 2020 5:51 PM

The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown

16 April 2020 5:32 PM

Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

Western Cape now has 702 confirmed Covid-19 cases

16 April 2020 5:21 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 702 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 16 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-lockdown-old-woman-elderly-door-man-grocery-bag-volunteer-123rf

Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown

16 April 2020 4:51 PM

Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinary time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply

16 April 2020 3:19 PM

As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down over Covid-19 compliance

Business Local

'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'

Business Opinion Politics

Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown

Business Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: Health Dept raises concerns over asymptomatic people

17 April 2020 12:16 PM

Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to resume after lockdown

17 April 2020 10:35 AM

COVID-19: Ximausa residents in Limpopo left to dig in dry riverbed for water

17 April 2020 10:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA