Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Friday confirmed that it has arrested Impala Platinum CEO (Rustenburg Operations) Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown rules.

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

Munroe reportedly ordered workers – including non-essential ones – to return to work.

Miners may only carry out essential maintenance during the lockdown.

Munroe will appear in the Bafokeng magistrates court on Friday.

Impala Platinum has 40 000 employees.