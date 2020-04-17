Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down over Covid-19 compliance
The Labour Department has confirmed in a media statement that Western Cape inspectors closed the doors of the major retailer on Friday.
The store has been temporarily shut down after inspectors found the store to be "unsafe and in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act no. 85 of 1993."
Some of the contraventions included that:
- there was a high influx of people in the store
- the number of people in the store was not adequately managed
- the store could not manage the sanitising of patrons on entry
- social-distancing was not observed
- the store did not have the proper risk assessment in place
Department officials and police ensured that both workers and patrons were escorted from the premises.
The Labour Department issued the store with a prohibition notice, preventing any trading or operations from taking place at the Pick n Pay.
The department has advised that the notice will stand until the employer addresses all the matters as set out in the prohibition notice.
"The intention is not to permanently close businesses, but to get businesses to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations as set out in the law” says Provincial Chief Inspector David Esau.
More from Business
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown
Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work.Read More
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'
Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).Read More
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA).Read More
'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer
Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power utility.Read More
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown
President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place.Read More
Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO
In three weeks, the Solidarity Fund has received more than R2.2bn in donations. The fund's CEO explains where the money will be spent.Read More
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund.Read More
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!
The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share.Read More
More from Local
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown
Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work.Read More
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance
Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19.Read More
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay
He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant.Read More
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).Read More
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear
The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update
The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702.Read More
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown
Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol.Read More
Western Cape now has 702 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 702 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 16 April.Read More
Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown
Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinary time.Read More
SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply
As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions.Read More