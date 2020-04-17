Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down over Covid-19 compliance

The Labour Department has confirmed in a media statement that Western Cape inspectors closed the doors of the major retailer on Friday.

The store has been temporarily shut down after inspectors found the store to be "unsafe and in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act no. 85 of 1993."

Some of the contraventions included that:

there was a high influx of people in the store

the number of people in the store was not adequately managed

the store could not manage the sanitising of patrons on entry

social-distancing was not observed

the store did not have the proper risk assessment in place

Department officials and police ensured that both workers and patrons were escorted from the premises.

The Pick n Pay Store in Liberty Promenade shopping mall. Image: Liberty Promenade website.

The Labour Department issued the store with a prohibition notice, preventing any trading or operations from taking place at the Pick n Pay.

The department has advised that the notice will stand until the employer addresses all the matters as set out in the prohibition notice.

"The intention is not to permanently close businesses, but to get businesses to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations as set out in the law” says Provincial Chief Inspector David Esau.