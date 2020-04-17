CapeTalk wins two Radio Awards for Afternoon Drive and The Money Show
The Radio Awards 2020 online winner announcement took place on Friday afternoon and was hosted by well-known South African comedian Loyiso Madinga.
The station won in the following categories:
- Best Afternoon Drive Show Commercial: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
- Best Business and Finance Show Combined: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield (simulcast on 702)
Congratulations to our sister stations at Primedia Broadcasting who also scooped some impressive awards in the following categories:
- Best Breakfast Show Presenter Commercial: Darren Simpson from Kfm 94.5
- Best Afternoon Drive Presenter Commercial: Thato 'DJ FRESH' Sikwane from 947
- Best Content Producer Commercial: Jeanne Michel, Brad O'Regan and Rameez Khan from Kfm 94.5
- Best Drama Programme Combined: KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs from Kfm 94.5
- Best Music Show Commercial: The Coke Top40 SA with Carl Wastie from Kfm 94.5
- Best Weekend Radio Show Commercial: The Coke Top40 SA with Carl Wastie from Kfm 94.5
- Best Radio Innovation: Kfm 94.5 for BIG SEPTEMBER
Click here to full the full list of nominees and winners on the Radio Awards website.