SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

South Africans are devising nifty solutions to the national lockdown ban on alcohol.

Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro seized thousands of litres of illegal alcohol kept at a house. Picture: SAPS.

With supplies dwindling, some are turning kitchens into breweries.

“Brewing is a process,” says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela, founder of Brewsters Academy.

“I’ve had people asking me if I have a recipe for something that can be ready in a day or two – fermentation doesn’t work like that, it’s a process. It cannot be rushed, and it usually takes time.”

Clement Manyathela interviewed Mawela.

A lot of people ask me about cider making… And, obviously, umqombothi… Apiwe Nxusani Mawela, founder - Brewsters Academy

You probably won’t die… people don’t know what they are mixing. They just want alcohol… Apiwe Nxusani Mawela, founder - Brewsters Academy

