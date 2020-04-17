Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians
With travel curtailed over this past Easter Weekend due to lockdown regulations, it is not surprising that the death toll dropped.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula talks to Clement Manyathela.
719 people were arrested over the long weekend for violating road traffic laws.
Mostly people were arrested for transgressions of the lockdown such as travelling long distances but also travelling when there is a ban on travel.Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport
It shows in the statistics that our people did obey the rules. Those who were on the wrong side of the law were very few.Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport
Of the fatalities, they were mainly pedestrians and few crashes in the provinces. And Free State and Northern Cape produced zero fatalities.Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport
He says, in general, there are taxis breaking lockdown regulations.
In the taxi ranks, there has been malicious compliance.Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport
Even post-Easter we have had a major minibus crash in the Eastern Cape with 15 people dead. They are breaking the lockdown regulations.Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport
For the remainder of the lockdown, the transportation of wine for export will cease. The wine that is already at the ports, will be cleared and taken out of the country as planned.Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund
A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman.Read More
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown
“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.Read More
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance
Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19.Read More
[READ] Extended Lockdown Rules at a glance
Government has released easy to read cards summarising all the new information on the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.Read More
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers
Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active.Read More
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong
Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together.Read More
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'
Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay
He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant.Read More
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).Read More
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA).Read More