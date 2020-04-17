Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians

With travel curtailed over this past Easter Weekend due to lockdown regulations, it is not surprising that the death toll dropped.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula talks to Clement Manyathela.

719 people were arrested over the long weekend for violating road traffic laws.

Mostly people were arrested for transgressions of the lockdown such as travelling long distances but also travelling when there is a ban on travel. Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport

It shows in the statistics that our people did obey the rules. Those who were on the wrong side of the law were very few. Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport

Of the fatalities, they were mainly pedestrians and few crashes in the provinces. And Free State and Northern Cape produced zero fatalities. Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport

He says, in general, there are taxis breaking lockdown regulations.

In the taxi ranks, there has been malicious compliance. Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport

Even post-Easter we have had a major minibus crash in the Eastern Cape with 15 people dead. They are breaking the lockdown regulations. Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport

For the remainder of the lockdown, the transportation of wine for export will cease. The wine that is already at the ports, will be cleared and taken out of the country as planned. Minister Fikile Mbalula, Transport

Listen to the interview below: