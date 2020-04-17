Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund

Pick n Pay has created a “Feed the Nation” Covid-19 relief fund to provide food and hygiene products to vulnerable South Africans during the lockdown.

The retailer – along with the famed Ackerman family – has seeded the fund with an initial R5 million.

Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher and other top execs have donated half their monthly salaries to the campaign – they’re imploring others to follow suit.

“Feed the Nation” will provide meal donations to hungry adults, homeless shelters, orphanages and schoolchildren dependent on school feeding schemes.

How to donate money to “Feed the Nation”:

Donate at the checkout at a Pick n Pay store

Donate online at www.pnp.co.za/feed-the-nation

You may also donate “Smart Shopper” points in-store or via the PnP app

Pick n Pay is calling on companies and individuals to assist.

The maker of Sunfoil cooking oil has donated 34 000 litres of cooking oil and 68 tons of mielie-meal and rice.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director at Pick n Pay.

… children aren’t getting their lunches… People are being sent home without salaries… the pantries are empty! Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay

We have a phenomenal network of organisations who come to our stores to collect donated goods… Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay

Donate R21… it’s how much it costs to feed a person [once per day for a week] … or whatever you can afford. Just add it to your till slip… Or, convert your Smart Shopper points… Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay

People are working together! Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay

Listen to the interview in the audio below.