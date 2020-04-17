Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund
Pick n Pay has created a “Feed the Nation” Covid-19 relief fund to provide food and hygiene products to vulnerable South Africans during the lockdown.
The retailer – along with the famed Ackerman family – has seeded the fund with an initial R5 million.
Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher and other top execs have donated half their monthly salaries to the campaign – they’re imploring others to follow suit.
“Feed the Nation” will provide meal donations to hungry adults, homeless shelters, orphanages and schoolchildren dependent on school feeding schemes.
(Also, read: 'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19')
How to donate money to “Feed the Nation”:
-
Donate at the checkout at a Pick n Pay store
-
Donate online at www.pnp.co.za/feed-the-nation
-
You may also donate “Smart Shopper” points in-store or via the PnP app
Pick n Pay is calling on companies and individuals to assist.
The maker of Sunfoil cooking oil has donated 34 000 litres of cooking oil and 68 tons of mielie-meal and rice.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director at Pick n Pay.
… children aren’t getting their lunches… People are being sent home without salaries… the pantries are empty!Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay
We have a phenomenal network of organisations who come to our stores to collect donated goods…Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay
Donate R21… it’s how much it costs to feed a person [once per day for a week] … or whatever you can afford. Just add it to your till slip… Or, convert your Smart Shopper points…Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay
People are working together!Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Transformation Director - Pick n Pay
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases
The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen from 7 to 13.Read More
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown
“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.Read More
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians
Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula.Read More
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance
Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19.Read More
[READ] Extended Lockdown Rules at a glance
Government has released easy to read cards summarising all the new information on the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.Read More
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers
Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active.Read More
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong
Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together.Read More
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'
Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay
He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant.Read More
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19'
Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA).Read More