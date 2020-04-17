Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 6:21 PM
by
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
books
John's Books
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Here are John's picks:

  • She Lies In Wait by Gytha Lodge
  • The Book of Gifts by Craig Higginson
  • Our Bodies, Their Battlefield by Christina Lamb

John's full review to follow.


