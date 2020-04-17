Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months

The online campaign calling for a R500 boost for six months has received 560,356 out of a target of 600,000 signatures.

A group of academics and civil society groups have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for the urgent intervention.

The group believes that a R500 increase for an interim period of six months will help protect millions of poor households from hunger and the devastating economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr Kate Hall, from the UCT Children’s Institute, says that the food parcels and meals currently being distributed by the government are not reaching everyone in need.

Hall argues that the child support grant, which currently amounts to R445, is a well-targeted way to reach desperate households.

The grant currently reaches 12.8 million children each month and is the social grant that assists the most families, Hall says.

Using the child grant to distribute more social support will ensure that it reaches households worst affected by the lockdown, she explains.

Hall estimates that increasing the grant by R500 for the next six months will cost the government R40 billion.

While food aid remains an important intervention, she says it does not provide the social protection and economic support needed by millions during this time.

Food aid is important, but it can never reach the scale that is needed. It's also subject to exclusions. Dr Kate Hall from the UCT Children’s Institute

There's a big overlap between households that are getting the child support grant and households that were dependant on precarious jobs which have been lost or informal sector employment. Dr Kate Hall from the UCT Children’s Institute

The child support grant already exists... The increase will make a huge difference, especially in households where there is more than one child. Dr Kate Hall from the UCT Children’s Institute

There's an enormous urgency to this. Dr Kate Hall from the UCT Children’s Institute

