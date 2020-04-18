'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 17 April 2020 7:01 PM
Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500. 17 April 2020 5:24 PM
Online survey reveals what South Africans think about govt's Covid-19 response More than 1,000 people were surveyed to get some insight into how some South Africans are coping and feeling about the Covid-19 lo... 17 April 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon. 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

18 April 2020 10:48 AM
by
Tags:
Department of Basic Education
Naptosa
2020 school year
Lockdown
Covid 19
A leaked draft plan stretches the return to school from 6 May - 15 July. Naptosa says Grade 1s especially, will suffer.

The Department of Basic Education has not released an official plan for the re-opening of schools, but a recovery draft plan is in circulation which shows a phased-in resumption of the school year, starting on 6 May.

According to the leaked plan, these are the phases for pupils to return to school:

*Grades 12 and 7: May 6

*Grades 11 and 6: May 20

*Grades 10 and 5: June 3

*Grades 9 and 4: June 17

*Grades 8 and 3: July 1

*Grades 2 and 1: July 8

*Grade R: July 15

Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel points out this is still a document in discussion.

He says Naptosa's main concern is the safety of both pupils and teachers, so the trick is to balance school resumption without endangering any lives but not stretching it out for so long that it disadvantages the whole learning year.

As such, Naptosa supports the idea of phasing in, with some reservations.

Certainly, we understand why the return has to be carefully choreographed; why we can't bring in an entire school at a time.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

It has to do with all the health issues - the cleanliness of the school, the deep cleaning, ensuring we have all the safety procedures in place...

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

Manuel says one of Naptosa's main problems with the apparent draft plan is the late re-joining of Grade 1 pupils.

He notes that just like Grades 12 and 9, this is a critical year and these children have "lost the most" of any of the school grades by now.

Those little darlings can't remember a thing that we did at the beginning of the year - all the attempts at reading, at recognition of numbers etcetera, is lost by now and we desperately need to get them back earlier.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

While understanding the need for gaps in restarting the different grades, the organisation is not happy with the suggested three-week gaps gaps between groups returning.

Manuel says stretching the process out for this long is "excessive".

RELATED: Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

He also discusses other suggestions that have been floated, saying Naptosa is completely opposed to scrapping school holidays altogether because both learners and teachers need a break.

It favours instead a re-organisation of the balance of the school year

There must be sufficient teaching for assessments to happen.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

It's not about recovering everything in the year, but it is about recovering what is sufficient to ensure that we can credibly call it a year that has happened. And to ensure that those critical grades like Grade 1, like Grade 9, like Grade 12, would have spent sufficient time for them too to have learned enough so that they can move on to the next phase.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

Naptosa's proposal is to divide the remainder of the school year into two terms with an intervening holiday.

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:


More from Local

plain-package-cigarette-smoking.jpg

Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court

18 April 2020 4:18 PM

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey

18 April 2020 1:58 PM

A survey by credit reporting agency TransUnion also finds that one out of ten respondents have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-drunk-bottles-boozejpg

No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa

18 April 2020 12:09 PM

Alcohol is not considered an essential item and in fact is seen a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus, says the Presidency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 50 with 2783 infections

18 April 2020 9:12 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday evening that two new Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases

17 April 2020 7:01 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen from 7 to 13.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa

Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months

17 April 2020 5:24 PM

More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old-man-woman-grandparents-pets-dogs-lockdown-zoom-skype-video-chat-online-123rf

Online survey reveals what South Africans think about govt's Covid-19 response

17 April 2020 2:14 PM

More than 1,000 people were surveyed to get some insight into how some South Africans are coping and feeling about the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund

17 April 2020 2:10 PM

A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drunk alcoholic woman drinking wine alcohol alone in living room 123rflifestyle

SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown

17 April 2020 1:17 PM

“Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fikile Mbalula

Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians

17 April 2020 1:14 PM

Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Gift of the Givers sets up tents for Khayelitsha community evicted by CoCT

18 April 2020 5:44 PM

Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes

18 April 2020 3:37 PM

Is it bye bye SAA? BRPs see little chance of saving the broke airline

18 April 2020 2:30 PM

