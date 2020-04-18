[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral
Thoroughly and repeatedly washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is an important part of the protection message against Covid-19.
A raccoon demonstrating particular handwashing hygiene is one of the more popular videos currently circulating on social media.
Posted by an India Forest Service employee, the footage shows the creature single-mindedly alternating between a bowl of water and a bowl of soap during its hand hygiene routine.
Take a look:
Everybody must wash their hands carefully. Second Demo by the Raccoon🦝 . Watch carefully. TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/JJpzfU7YDB— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020
