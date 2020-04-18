Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral

18 April 2020 11:20 AM
by
Tags:
Covid 19
20-second handwashing
raccoon hygiene
Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon.

Thoroughly and repeatedly washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is an important part of the protection message against Covid-19.

A raccoon demonstrating particular handwashing hygiene is one of the more popular videos currently circulating on social media.

Posted by an India Forest Service employee, the footage shows the creature single-mindedly alternating between a bowl of water and a bowl of soap during its hand hygiene routine.

Take a look:


