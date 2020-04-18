Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey A survey by credit reporting agency TransUnion also finds that one out of ten respondents have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. 18 April 2020 1:58 PM
No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa Alcohol is not considered an essential item and in fact is seen a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus, says the Preside... 18 April 2020 12:09 PM
View all Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon. 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa

18 April 2020 12:09 PM
by
Tags:
Presidency
lockdown extension
alcohol sales
alcohol sale ban
Alcohol is not considered an essential item and in fact is seen a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus, says the Presidency.

"The Presidency has declined the request of the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared national state of disaster."

That's the official response after the forum - representing more than 20 000 taverns and shebeens in Gauteng - approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on alcohol sales and threatened to take its case to the Constitutional Court.

It's not clear if the forum will carry out this threat after receiving an answer from the offices of the State Attorney.

The statement by the Presidency re-emphasizes that alcohol is not considered an essential item during the nationwide lockdown.

These [representations] however have had to be weighed up against the imperative of all South African businesses and citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations, the health implications of consumption of alcohol and the priority to ensure social distancing during this principle. As such, alcohol is not considered an essential good or item. It is in fact considered a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus.

Presidency statement

RELATED: 9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown

The statement also draws attention to the links between alcohol, violent crime and road accidents, saying the health services' resources should now be focused on treating Covid-19 patients.

It directs affected businesses to the help that is available.

Indeed it is regrettable and inevitable that the lockdown will cause severe financial hardships on many businesses, not just in the liquor industry; it is for that reason that government continues to call on businesses that are in distress to approach the small business department, the unemployment insurance fund and many other private sector initiatives that have been setup to assist.

Presidency statement

Read the full statement here.

