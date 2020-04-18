No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa
"The Presidency has declined the request of the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared national state of disaster."
That's the official response after the forum - representing more than 20 000 taverns and shebeens in Gauteng - approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on alcohol sales and threatened to take its case to the Constitutional Court.
It's not clear if the forum will carry out this threat after receiving an answer from the offices of the State Attorney.
The Presidency has declined the request of the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared national state of disaster. The restriction on the sale of liquor will remain. https://t.co/hbAOpKJa8e— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 17, 2020
The statement by the Presidency re-emphasizes that alcohol is not considered an essential item during the nationwide lockdown.
These [representations] however have had to be weighed up against the imperative of all South African businesses and citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations, the health implications of consumption of alcohol and the priority to ensure social distancing during this principle. As such, alcohol is not considered an essential good or item. It is in fact considered a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus.Presidency statement
RELATED: 9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown
The statement also draws attention to the links between alcohol, violent crime and road accidents, saying the health services' resources should now be focused on treating Covid-19 patients.
It directs affected businesses to the help that is available.
Indeed it is regrettable and inevitable that the lockdown will cause severe financial hardships on many businesses, not just in the liquor industry; it is for that reason that government continues to call on businesses that are in distress to approach the small business department, the unemployment insurance fund and many other private sector initiatives that have been setup to assist.Presidency statement
Read the full statement here.
