Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage

Today at 21:10
News focus: Effect of lockdown on rural communities.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 21:30
Lockdown is not designed to help the child with extra needs
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 21:45
INCYMI: Consequences for spreading fake news on WhatsApp
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 22:10
Book brief: Brothers in war and peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 22:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Demand for wills increases in SA as Covid-19 spreads & divorces may spike too
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 22:45
Lockdown check-in: Phillip Owira
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Philip Owira
No Items to show
Latest Local
Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey A survey by credit reporting agency TransUnion also finds that one out of ten respondents have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. 18 April 2020 1:58 PM
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 17 April 2020 7:01 PM
Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500. 17 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
View all Business
Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown Author and Biokineticist Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown 18 April 2020 9:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK. 19 April 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon. 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage

19 April 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
Sadiq Khan
COVID-19
PPE
UK PPE shortage
Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK.

The UK government this week acknowledged that stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) at its hospitals are in short supply.

On Saturday, it was reported that NHS staff may threaten to walk out if there isn't enough gear to ensure their safety while treating Covid-19 patients.

A leaked health directive showed that government may ask health workers to re-use disposable gowns as a last resort.

Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports that this is one of the sources of division in the country at the moment.

The biggest row of this week has definitely been about the lack of supply of PPE for those serving on the frontline. Some hospitals saying they're going to run out today or maybe tomorrow with stocks running low and the government saying 'we've commissioned lots but there is an international shortage'.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Their other bit of advice, well maybe you could re-use gowns if stocks run low. Some have hit back saying that it's just disgraceful... It's causing extreme anxiety for those working on the frontline.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

A consignment of 400,000 gowns is expected to arrive in the UK on Sunday.

There are also heated and opposing views around the ongoing debate about the advisability of people wearing masks in public.

Grey reports that the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, now wants residents to be forced to wear masks when using public transport.

During the last 24 hours the UK reported 888 Covid-19-related deaths.

Listen to Gavin Grey's update below:


Raccoon washing hands

[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral

18 April 2020 11:20 AM

Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon.

beyonce-sings-disneyfamilysingalongpng

[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong

17 April 2020 10:56 AM

Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together.

200211-who-tedros-edjpg

Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo

16 April 2020 6:02 PM

The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 million globally.

captain-tom-moore-raised-millions-for-nhspng

[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden

16 April 2020 10:41 AM

Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown.

f941a383-f8ab-45ec-af52-0cfe61dad00b.jpg

Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital

13 April 2020 9:51 AM

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that Africa needs.

andrea-bocelli-milan-concertjpg

We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert

12 April 2020 3:50 PM

Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening.

pope-francis-at-easter-sunday-masspng

Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream

12 April 2020 11:45 AM

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend.

yoweri-museveni-exercise-videojpeg

[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video

11 April 2020 11:41 AM

75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.

Andrea Bocelli 123rflifestyle 123rf

Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano

9 April 2020 10:12 AM

With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all.

200318-tedros-whojpg

Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO

8 April 2020 3:26 PM

Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 3000, with 52 confirmed deaths

Local

'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

Local

No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa

Business Local

Liquor Forum won’t go to court after President keeps ban on alcohol sales

19 April 2020 11:56 AM

ANC EC leader arrested for breaking lockdown regulations in court on Monday

19 April 2020 10:38 AM

Mkhize says social distancing at funerals important for curbing COVID-19 spread

19 April 2020 10:13 AM

