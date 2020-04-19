Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage

The UK government this week acknowledged that stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) at its hospitals are in short supply.

On Saturday, it was reported that NHS staff may threaten to walk out if there isn't enough gear to ensure their safety while treating Covid-19 patients.

A leaked health directive showed that government may ask health workers to re-use disposable gowns as a last resort.

Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports that this is one of the sources of division in the country at the moment.

The biggest row of this week has definitely been about the lack of supply of PPE for those serving on the frontline. Some hospitals saying they're going to run out today or maybe tomorrow with stocks running low and the government saying 'we've commissioned lots but there is an international shortage'. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Their other bit of advice, well maybe you could re-use gowns if stocks run low. Some have hit back saying that it's just disgraceful... It's causing extreme anxiety for those working on the frontline. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

A consignment of 400,000 gowns is expected to arrive in the UK on Sunday.

There are also heated and opposing views around the ongoing debate about the advisability of people wearing masks in public.

Grey reports that the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, now wants residents to be forced to wear masks when using public transport.

During the last 24 hours the UK reported 888 Covid-19-related deaths.

Listen to Gavin Grey's update below: