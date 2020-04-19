Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial
Former President Jacob Zuma has fired his lawyer Daniel Mantsha with immediate effect, reports EWN.
The announcement was made in a statement by the JG Zuma Foundation.
Mantsha, who'd worked closely with Zuma since 2018, will be replaced by well-known lawyer Eric Mabuza (Mabuza Attorneys).
The ex-president has retained the services of Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane as his lead counsel.
Sikhakhane will lead JZ's legal team in what the statement describes as "the biggest trial of his life".
RELATED: Public appetite for Zuma prosecution grows the more he stalls - Corruption Watch
Zuma's corruption trial is set to begin on 6 May, after a stayed warrant of arrest was issued in February due to his non-appearance in court.
